Djokovic: hearing in progress, Court expects to finish ‘by lunch’ – Sport

The online hearing of the Federal Court of Australia on the possible expulsion of Novak Djokovic is underway, after the Australian government withdrew his visa for the second time, as he was not vaccinated and not in compliance with the anti- Covid of the country. Given the amount of memoirs filed, we read on the Australian website The Age, the Court plans to finish “by lunchtime”. In Melbourne, it’s just after 10 am. There are three judges who participate remotely from three different locations. But the president, James Allsop, is considering the possibility that the case of the Serbian champion will be dealt with by the entire Court given the “importance” of the topic, writes the Melbourne newspaper. Allsop added that he still takes into account the need for a quick hearing due to the imminence (Monday) of the start of the Australian Open, which Djokovic intends to attend if he is not sent off.

The Canberra government believes that the Serbian sample, not vaccinated against Covid, poses a health and public order risk. The Australian Open will kick off on Monday, which the tennis number one intends to participate in.

