“Djokovic in Australia? Big mistake no to vaccine”

Novak Djokovic is making a “big mistake” by not getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the former champion and former coach of the world’s number one, Boris Becker. The Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision of the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the entry visa to the reigning Australian Open champion and to expel him, with an appeal set for Monday. Djokovic has spoken in the past of his opposition to vaccination and posted a post on social media before leaving for the Australian Open saying he received a “permit of exemption” to enter the country.

Becker – himself a former world number one and two-time Australian Open champion, as well as winning three Wimbledon titles – enjoyed a successful three-year partnership with Djokovic that included six Grand Slam wins. The 54-year-old maintains a close relationship with the Serbian, but believes their views on how best to protect yourself from the coronavirus are very different. “On this occasion I think he is making a big mistake in not getting vaccinated. He threatens what’s left of his career and his chance to cement himself as the greatest player of all time“Becker told the Daily Mail.” Four times I have sat in his box while he was winning the Australian Open, so I am fully aware of his great strengths. I also think he has a great character that can be easily misunderstood. “

“Yet these strengths can also be weaknesses. The same incredible determination with which I have seen him win so many close matches can be a vulnerability with his stubbornness“Becker believes that if Djokovic keeps his decision towards the vaccine, he could present more obstacles to his playing career.” He is incredibly strong-willed, with very firm beliefs. If he doesn’t, in 10 years he will look back and realize he made a mistake, ”Becker said.

“It’s not just about Australia. The fact is that we live in a different world and it will be very difficult for him to live the life of a professional tennis player who travels without vaccination.. Those are the rules, like it or not, and you have to accept them. Maybe one day we will return to a more normal situation, but at 34 he doesn’t have much time to pursue his goals – underlined the former German champion -. As a person who is fond of him, I know he will suffer. He will be shocked at the treatment he is receiving, in a seedy room with his meals pushed under the door. It will be all the more disconcerting because he loves playing in Australia and perhaps in no stadium more than the Rod Laver Arena. “