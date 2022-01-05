Djokovic in Australia: problems with visa for vaccine exemption

Problems with visa for Novak Djokovic: arrived in Australia, but cannot get off the plane. The document presented at the controls does not provide for the medical exemption requested and obtained by the tennis player because he was not vaccinated against Covid. A mistake made by the Serbian staff that has turned into a bureaucratic problem that risks not allowing him to participate in Australian Open. The border police contacted the local government after finding the error in the entry request. And the answer was clear: Djokovic cannot set foot on Australian soil.

Already from the words of the premier Scott Morrison, pronounced while the Serbian was flying to Melbourne, it was understood that the number one in world tennis, No Vax, would not easily enter the country. And shortly after, in fact, the “political” decision arrived. The State of Victoria, informed of the fact by the border police, first demanded that the request be put in black and white then, once it arrived, rejected it. The same state of Victoria that had granted the exemption to the nine-time winner of the tournament, thus trying to remedy a choice disputed all over the world. Now the ball goes to the federal authorities, then to the Australian government. While waiting, Djokovic remains stuck in the Emirates plane which departed from Dubai and arrived in Melbourne at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

“While the state government of Victoria and Tennis Australia can allow an unvaccinated player to play the Australian Open, the federal government will enforce the border entry requirements,” assured the Canberra Interior Minister. Karen Andrews, as soon as the case broke out. The minister recalled that to enter the country without being vaccinated one must “provide acceptable proof” of the reasons behind the exemption, otherwise one is “rejected or subjected to a 14-day quarantine. No athlete participating in the Australian Open – he reiterated – will receive special treatment “.

Warnings from the Australian government

“It would be useful if Djokovic explained the reasons why he received the medical exemption. It is up to him to decide whether or not to say it publicly, it would be appreciated if he did it because he is the only person who can talk about it.” Craig Tiley, director of Australian Open, with a bit of embarrassment, before Djokovic’s blockade at the airport he had tried to convince the tennis number one to discover himself to stem the river of controversy that had swelled since the Serbian received the green light to play without having received the coronavirus vaccine. In a country, Australia, which despite stringent measures travels on 50,000 new positives a day and in a city, Melbourne, which has experienced the longest lockdown in the world (262 days).

While many had attacked Djokovic (“They wouldn’t have granted it to me,” his colleague told the conference Jamie Murray, Andy’s brother), the Australian authorities were quick to explain that the tennis player’s entry into the country would not be taken for granted. “We are waiting for explanations and evidence to support this derogation – the prime minister had anticipated Scott Morrison -. If these tests are insufficient, then Djokovic will not be treated differently from the others and will return home with the first plane. “

Line reaffirmed by the Minister of the Interior, Karen Andrews: “Any individual seeking to enter Australia must comply with our strict border requirements. While the Government of Victoria and Tennis Australia may allow an unvaccinated player to compete in the Australian Open, it is the Commonwealth Government that will enforce our border requirements. Since December 15, vaccinated visa holders can travel to Australia without applying for an exemption and enter states and territories without quarantine. The Australian Border Force. ed) will continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our stringent requirements. “

The reactions to the exemption granted to Djokovic

Meanwhile, requests for an explanation of the exemption received continue to arrive uninterruptedly. On the Pais Toni Nadal, Rafa’s uncle and former coach, said he was surprised: “I thought he would give up or get vaccinated. Novak must be aware that he is a world reference during a serious health crisis that is causing so much pain.”

“Used two weights and two measures”

To the former coach of the national volleyball team and now head of Sport for the Democratic Party, Mauro Berruto, who immediately after the news had called the case “disgusting, a bad example that sport must not give”, added the former tennis player Nicola Pietrangelii: “Would all this have been allowed at number 30? ‘What Djokovic should do is not for me to say, it’s his business but from the start, the fact that he asks to play without having submitted to what everyone else has asked for, it seems to me not very nice, let’s put it this way. It’s a problem of two weights and two measures. The question is: if he had been someone else, would they have let him in? Or is it just because it suits the tournament? It is not a criticism, I ask myself a question. Clarify, show this exemption better, so we are all happy “.

“He does it because he loves to have everyone against”

For the former blue tennis player Gianni Ocleppo the reason could be psychological: “I’ll make a reasoning, because otherwise I won’t explain the Djokovic case. He plays better when he has the audience against. Now in Australia they will give everyone on him. He could also have created a favorable condition; but this can only say. he”. It is difficult to give a logical explanation for the opposition to the vaccine. “If, on the other hand, he had said, but he never did, because he can’t get vaccinated, there wouldn’t have been all this fuss. He would have to say if he is at risk, but he doesn’t say anything: then – concludes Ocleppo – it is clear that people he asks himself questions “.

“Gone to a personal interest”

Another former Italian tennis player has his say too, Tonino Zugarelli: “Everything is set up to get everyone vaccinated, but in this case it seems to me that it has yielded to the interest of one person. I don’t think it was a correct choice, if the law is the same for everyone also for Djokovic it had to be like that. that we have moved towards another interest, that of letting him play the Australian Open. The tournament organizers have found a ploy to save goats and cabbages “.

The skepticism of other tennis players

The busy players in Australia also talked about it. Prudence reigns among them, but it is clear that the case is causing considerable annoyance. “I don’t know the criteria for the exemption, but he must have somehow met them. If that’s really the case – said the Australian. James Duckworth – it’s right that you play. “Also Alex De Minaur he hopes that “the established criteria will be respected, I know he is not the only one”. Try to keep the Brit calm Liam Broady: “We can’t help but trust.”