Djokovic in the Australian Open draw, risk of expulsion remains

Novak Djokovic included in the draw of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday 17 January in Melbourne. The Serbian no vax, who risks being expelled from Australia due to visa irregularities, should meet fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the tournament. This was established by the draw of the board, carried out late compared to the scheduled time in the umpteenth hectic day.

Djokovic, number 1 in world tennis, is awaiting the possible decision of the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke, who could order the expulsion of the athlete despite a court having expressed itself in recent days in favor of the athlete’s stay in Australia . No announcement from Hawke, as reported by The Age newspaper, is expected in these hours.

Asked by reporters on the matter today during a press conference in Canberra, Prime Minister Scott Morrison avoided answering the question directly. “I refer you to Hawke’s recent statement and our position has not changed: these are ministerial powers that can be administered by Hawke and I do not intend to comment at this time.”

Meanwhile, it has been established that the seating capacity at the Australian Open will be reduced to 50% due to the increase in the number of covid cases in Melbourne. Masks will be mandatory and spectators will have to respect social distancing.

