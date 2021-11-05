Djokovic is a politician and lashes out against the propaganda of the newspapers

Novak Djokovic has returned to public speaking and his statements against newspaper propaganda have not gone unnoticed. The Serbian, meanwhile, is playing the Paris-Bercy tournament, his first public appearance after his defeat at the US Open to Daniil Medvedev.

Nole’s opinion

In the press conference before the second round match (later won) with Marton Fucsovic, Novak Djokovic returned to talk about his relationship with journalists. The Serbian did not hide, denouncing the propaganda that some media make on the shoulders of the players.

“Attention can bring you many good and beneficial things, both in public and private life, but it also gives you more burdens. Influence young people, who see you as an example and want to become like you someday. On the other hand, they always expect your opinion even on topics that are very far from your profession.

I can’t say I don’t mind when my words are misrepresented or misreported. I am human, I have emotions and I care a lot.

The information system is moving in a direction that is very far from what are the honest foundations of journalism. There is less and less free information and independent journalism. More and more newspapers are controlled by one or two companies. By doing so, they manage to pass their propaganda in favor of the elite and certain social groups. I’m sure I’m weighing it down, but it won’t stop me from expressing my opinion on what I think is right“.