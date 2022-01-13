Djokovic is there, Berrettini and Sinner are present

Australian Open 2022 men’s draw: Djokovic is there, Berrettini and Sinner are seeded

Matteo Berrettini – Photo Ray Giubilo

The men’s main draw of the Australian Open 2022, the first Slam of the season for professional tennis. Novak Djokovic leads the seeding made up of many of the best players in the world, among which Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, his main antagonists, also stand out. The German, in detail, triumphed at the end of the last ATP Finals, while the Russian crumbled the Serbian’s dreams at the US Open. Italy presents itself with three players as seeded players, namely Matteo Berrettinin, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego; the Capitoline will try yet another Grand Slam flash, this time with the aim of getting to the end. The Altoaresino, on the other hand, has no intention of ceasing to surprise and will try to do his best to get as far as possible, as does the Piedmontese. Among the possible surprises, attention to the home player Thanasi Kokkinakis, who has hung up the plug after an essentially gray period.

Some of the potential protagonists are instead to be evaluated, such as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal. One, the Greek, suffers from an arm problem and is not in excellent form, as demonstrated between the Atp Finals and the Atp Cup; the other, the Iberian, although recently victorious in Melbourne, does not seem to keep the glaze of the best times and needs a period of running-in on indoor concrete. In general, great anticipation for both athletes mentioned, with Nadal looking for the twenty-first affirmation at the Grand Slam level. There is also curiosity about the paths of Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego, insidious opponents for any opponent. The Ligurian focuses on the variety of his repertoire, while the Piedmontese focuses on the concreteness of his shots and the power of the first serve. Right away all mates related to the main draw of the Australian Open 2022.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2022 MEN’S MAIN SCREEN

FIRST ROUND

HIGH PART

(1) Djokovic vs Kecmanovic

Q vs Paul

Otte vs (WC) Tseng

Querrey vs. (25) Sonego

(17) Monfils vs Coria

Bublik vs Q

Delbonis vs P. Martinez

Bagnis vs (16) Garin

(12) Norrie vs Korda

Moutet vs (WC) Pouille

Griekspoor vs. Fognini

Q vs (19) Carreno Busta

(31) Alcaraz vs Q

Fucsovics vs Lajovic

(WC) Kozlov vs Vesely

Nakashima vs. (7) Berrettini

(3) A. Zverev vs Altmaier

F. Lopez vs Millman

Q vs Nishioka

(WC) Vukic vs (30) Harris

(23) Opelka vs Anderson

Koepfer vs Taberner

Rune vs Kwon

Djere vs (14) Shapovalov

(10) Hurkacz vs Gerasimov

Duckworth vs Mannarino

Q vs McDonald

Munar vs (18) Karatsev

(28) Khachanov vs Kudla

Bonzi vs Gojowczyk

Q vs (WC) Kokkinakis

Giron vs (6) Nadal

LOWER PART

(8) Ruud vs Molcan

Ivashka vs Andujar

I knew vs Majchrzak

Musetti vs (32) De Minaur

(21) Basilashvili vs A. Murray

Q vs P. Cuevas

Johnson vs Thompson

Q vs (11) Sinner

(15) Bautista Agut vs Travaglia

Kohlschreiber vs. Sniper

Tiafoe vs Q

Q vs (20) Fritz

(26) Dimitrov vs Q

Paire vs Monteiro

Baez vs Ramos Vinolas

M. Ymer vs (4) Tsitsipas

(5) Rublev vs Mager

Carballes Baena vs Berankis

Q vs Q

Q vs (27) Cilic

(24) Evans vs Goffin

Popyrin vs Rinderknech

Davidovich Fokina vs (WC) Bolt

Ruusuvuori vs (9) Auger-Aliassime

(13) Schwartzman vs Krajinovic

(WC) O’Connell vs Gaston

Q vs JM Cerundolo

Cressy vs (22) Isner

(29) Humbert vs Gasquet

Van de Zandschulp vs Struff

Q vs Kyrgios

Laaksonen vs (2) Medvedev