Djokovic kicked out, the Australian government: ‘Citizens’ sacrifices protected’. Serbian President: ‘Treated like a serial killer’

It wasn’t just a legal battle and it wasn’t just about tennis. The expulsion of Novak Djokovic from Australia after the rejection of the appeal against the cancellation of the visa, it is also a political match. Above all political. And in fact, immediately after the release of the unanimous verdict of the Federal Court came the statements of the Australian government, the Serbian president and the first Minister of Belgrade. Very serious accusations, on both sides, with the leaders of the Serbian institutions defining the choice of Melbourne as the one that is taken for a “serial killer”.

AUSTRALIA CLAIMS ITS CHOICE – The first to speak was the Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, who said he was pleased that his decision to cancel the tennis player’s visa was confirmed. “I welcome today’s unanimous decision by the Comprehensive Federal Court of Australia, which confirms my decision to exercise my power under the Migration Act to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa in the public interest, ”he said. “The strong Australian border protection policies they kept us safe during the pandemic, resulting in one of the lowest death rates, strongest economic recoveries and highest vaccination rates in the world. Strong border protection policies are also key to safeguarding Australia’s social cohesion, which continues to strengthen despite the pandemic. Australians made great sacrifices to get to this point and the Morrison government is firmly committed to protecting this position, as the Australian people expect. “

On this point, as he had already done in recent days, the Australian premier also intervened. “The Australian Federal Court unanimously decided to reject Mr. Novak Djokovic’s request for judicial review which aimed to challenge the decision of the Minister of Immigration to cancel his visa. This cancellation decision was made for reasons of health, safety and good order, as this was in the public interest. I welcome the decision to keep our borders strong and protect Australians ”reads a statement by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison who repeated what Hawke had already said. “As I said on Friday, Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic and rightly expect the outcome of those sacrifices to be protected. During the pandemic, together we have achieved one of the lowest death rates, the strongest economies and the highest vaccination rates in the world. Strong borders are central to the Australian way of life, as is the rule of law. Our government has always understood this and has been prepared to take the decisions and actions necessary to protect the integrity of our borders – added Morrison – I thank the Court for the prompt attention to these issues and for the patience of all parties. involved as we worked to resolve this issue. It’s time to move on with the Australian Open and get back to enjoying tennis“. The tennis player was also accused of having falsified when he entered the country.

SERBIA ATTACK – Novak Djokovic “can return to Serbia where it is always welcome and look everyone in the eye with their heads held high“. These are the words of the President of the Serbian Republic Aleksandar Vucic. Vucic, who revealed he had spoken to the racquet champion, said authorities “mistreated the best tennis player for 11 days and then handed them a decision they had made on the first day.” According to Vucic, the Australian authorities “are simply standing lying“. “They say that in Serbia less than 50% of the people are vaccinated when the percentage is 58%, more than many other European countries. It’s a useless argument, but it’s been used in this one performance Orwellian“.

And again: “Novak Djokovic was harassed by the Australian government and treated like a serial killer,” Vucic told the BBC, adding that surely the tennis player would have been treated “completely differently” if he hadn’t been Serbian. “He arrived in Australia with a medical permit, and they mistreated him for ten days. Why did they do it? Wasn’t it a witch hunt for him? This is something that no one can understand ”, the head of state observed, according to which“ those who organized this witch-hunt process were humiliated ”. The premier’s stance also came close, Ana Brnabić, who at first defended the tennis player only to then declare that “no one is authorized to violate the rules of isolation because, this means endangering the health of other people” after it was revealed that the tennis player had violated the quarantine when it was positive.

Today, after the latest evolution of the each other, has gone back to the old days: “Expulsion is a scandalous decision that shows how the rule of law works or does not work in some other countries,” he said. The reference to the rule of law is controversial since it is a topic for which Serbia is under close observation in the EU with which the Balkan country is engaged in the accession negotiations. “It’s incredible – he observed Ana Brnabić – how there were two totally opposing judges’ decisions in the space of a few days and in the course of 11 days of physical and mental abuse “. The premier then added that she is anxiously awaiting the return of Novak Djokovic to his country, in Serbia, to give him all the support in this difficult moment. Brnabić, like President Aleksandar Vucic, then also attacked the Australian authorities, responsible according to him for “obvious lies” about the anticovid vaccination process in Serbia, which is not below 50% but 58% of immunized people, with 37% who took the third dose, a percentage that he said was much better than that of several EU countries.

And thanks to today’s referendum on justice reform, Brnabic said he hopes that such an expulsion of people to Serbia will never be possible. Full support for Djokovic came from the Serbian Minister of Sports Vanya Udovicic. “He has won 20 Grand Slam titles, he is the greatest in the world ever, one that writes the history of sport. This is and will always be Novak Djokovic. All the rest – he concluded – are absurdity, shame and hypocrisy. You are a legend, pride of Serbia, we are with you! ”. Finally, the Serbian Tennis Federation (Tss) expressed great disappointment. “The farce is over. In this way, politics prevailed over sport, ”said the Tss in a press release.