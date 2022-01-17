Djokovic landed in Dubai after being expelled from Australia – Ultima Ora

Sports

Djokovic landed in Dubai after being expelled from Australia

(ANSA) – DUBAI, JANUARY 17 – Novak Djokovic landed in Dubai, after being expelled from Australia due to the coronavirus vaccination rules.

The number 1 in the tennis world left the plane with two bags and a mask, after landing at the Emirate international airport at 5:32 local time (2:32 in Italy). Djokovic was supposed to be the star of the opening match of the Australian Open this morning, but the unvaccinated Serb will not defend his title after the Australian Federal Court rejected his appeal against the cancellation of his visa, leading to his expulsion from Village. Nole left Melbourne with her coaches yesterday at 10:51 pm local time (12:51 pm in Italy), without letting anyone know where her final destination will be. This inglorious departure, when he aspired to the 10th Aus Open title and the 21st of a slam, is the epilogue of an 11-day soap opera that mixes politics and diplomacy against the backdrop of opposition to anti-Covid vaccination. (HANDLE).

