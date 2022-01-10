Djokovic, match ball: the court agrees and cancels the suspension of the visa. But now the government can object

The Australian government’s decision to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa was dramatically overturned by the court presided over by Judge Anthony Kelly. But now the government can object. The Serb must be released within 30 minutes, the judge ordered. The government was also sentenced to pay legal fees. The Serbian tennis player has been given his passport back and will be able to participate in the Australian Open, which starts on Monday 17th. During the hearing, attorney Nicholas Wood said that Djokovic met the criteria set by the Australian immunization advisory committee, obtained a permit from the federal government, a medical exemption from Tennis Australia and has also provided border police officers with proof of the exemption.

“What more did he have to do?”

Judge Anthony Kelly, who is presiding over the case, acknowledged the steps taken by Djokovic: “The point that disturbs me a little is: what could this man have done more?” For its part, the government acknowledged that it did not give the sample time to produce sufficient evidence after informing him of the intention to cancel the visa. Now, however, the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke can intervene personally and decide to cancel the visa for other reasons anyway. If that happens, the case could go back to court again as Djokovic would risk being banned from Australia for three years if the minister decides to cancel his visa again.

Meanwhile Djokovic has left the hotel where he was staying to arrive at the court after a special permit given by the judge. The live streaming of the hearing was marred by constant technical problems. The judge also ruled that all of his personal belongings should be returned to him as soon as possible. The decision was officially made at 5.16 pm (local time). His lawyer at the hearing also recalled that the guidelines of the Australian Group of Technical Advice on Immunization (Atagi) provide for the possibility of “postponing vaccination against Covid-19 for six months for people who have received a positive diagnosis. to Sars-Cov-2 through PCR tests “.

The war between Djokovic and Australia

The story began on January 4, when Djokovic announced that he was leaving for Australia thanks to a medical exemption from the vaccine. The Australian premier Scott Morrison he had immediately stopped him saying that the Serbian champion would have to show proof of the exemption, otherwise he would have returned home on the first flight. Djokovic was later transferred to the Park Hotel while Interior Minister Karen Andrews let everyone know that he was not a prisoner and could leave Australia whenever he wanted. On Saturday, Djokovic’s lawyers argued that the Serbian champion had contracted the Coronavirus on December 16 and was therefore entitled to exemption from vaccination. As he documented OpenHowever, Novak participated in a number of public initiatives after that date. Did he do it infected?

Meanwhile, yesterday for the fourth consecutive day hundreds of people demonstrated in Belgrade in support of Djokovic. Djokovic’s mother, Dijana, denounced for her part the critical conditions in which her son would be kept in the immigration facility. “Novak is given only lunch and dinner, not breakfast, and these are not human conditions. It was Novak himself who told me. These conditions do not even exist in prisons, where three meals a day are provided and prisoners can go outside. He doesn’t even have a normal window that allows him to look out over the park, but he can only see a wall. Let’s go ahead, I hope we will win ».

