Djokovic-Medvedev at 3 pm final in Paris Bercy

Still them. The number 1 Novak Djokovic and the aspiring to the throne Daniil Medvedev face each other again today in the final of the Masters 1000 in Paris Bercy (from 15 direct Sky Sport Tennis) after the last very painful (for Nole) confrontation in the final at the US Open. It was mid-September and the Russian shattered the dream of the Belgrade phenomenon one step away from completing the Grand Slam.

A shock from which Djoker took a while to recover, staying off the pitch for a month and a half and returning only this week to Paris. To get rid of some rust, Nole reached the final by arithmetically closing the season in first place for the seventh time in his career (record), and today against his rival he will try to take revenge from that bad day in the second final among the first two in the world of the history of Paris Bercy.

The rivalry

–

The two, who are giving birth to a new rivalry, ready to ignite tennis for the next few years, cross for the tenth time, 5-4 for the Serbian the budget so far, but it is the third this year after two Grand Slam finals in Australia, where Nole hit the ninth title in Melbourne, and the aforementioned New York. They estimate themselves, with Nole (reluctantly) understanding that Daniil will most likely be the first to snatch the throne from under his ass, and the Russian having a great admiration for the number 1 with whom he also trained for an afternoon. in Nice the week before Bercy. “It was a beautiful and very hard training – said the world number 2 -, since I entered the top 10 I had not trained with him anymore. We played for two hours and it was fantastic, enlightening. In the end we also talked for about twenty minutes. I love talking to Nole, and I feel I can say that we are friends. I think it’s great that the number 1 in the world and the number 2 can train together “.