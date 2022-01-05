“Djokovic? No pathology prevents you from getting a vaccine”

“Djokovic? Let’s not joke, he has no excuse, there is no pathology that does not allow you to get the vaccine but allows you to play tennis, moreover being number one in the world “. This is what Michele Grio, head of Anesthesia and Intensive Care of the Rivoli hospital, scientific face of Piazza Pulita, says, interviewed by Next. The doctor bluntly rejects the decision of the Australian Federation to allow the number one in the world to participate in the Australian Open thanks to a medical exemption from the vaccine, mandatory to enter Australia.

“Indeed, there is absolutely no pathology that is contraindicating to the vaccine. I vaccinate everyone, and even more so the fragile subjects. Let alone a tennis champion – continues Grio -. A disease that you exempt from the vaccine? In my life I have vaccinated thousands of people and I have never seen severe reactions and, least of all, vaccine deaths. And I’m someone who vaccinates a lot. And vaccinate everyone. With severe allergy sufferers it is possible to evaluate a personalized vaccination strategy, such as choosing another type of vaccine, for example a Pfizer instead of an Astrazeneca, or delayed over time, but the vaccine has no absolute contraindications for any subject “.

“In the presence of a serious immunosuppression, as in the case of severe leukemia, where the immunological response is assumed to be null, in that specific case it is possible to evaluate the hypothesis of not vaccinating, but not because the vaccine is dangerous or contraindicated, simply because it would be ineffective. Let’s not even joke. If Novak Djokovic is a champion as he is supposed to be, he should lead by example, get vaccinated and walk around with a Green pass printed on his back, “he concludes.