Djokovic no vax, also Roland Garros at risk

Without the vaccine, Novak Djokovic risks being excluded from Roland Garros as well. The Serbian, number 1 in world tennis, has just been expelled from Australia, which has judged the 34-year-old’s visa to be illegal. Djokovic cannot participate in the Australian Open, the first round of the Slam season, which began today in Melbourne. Roland Garros is scheduled for May 16 in Paris. And there is a risk of a new Djokovic case.

The vaccination pass, adopted on Sunday evening in France, will in fact be applicable to foreign professional athletes. Djokovic, not yet vaccinated, risks being faced with another red light. Any athlete, even professional, who arrives for a competition in France, such as for Roland-Garros (but also for the Six Nations or the Champions League), must be vaccinated to enter a sports hall, specified the Minister Delegate for Sport Roxana. Maracineanu after the adoption of the vaccination pass.

“The vaccination pass was adopted. As soon as the law is enacted, it will become mandatory for entry to public buildings already subject to the health pass, for all spectators, practitioners, French or foreign professionals “, explained the French Minister for Sport, Roxana Maracineanu, after the expulsion of Novak Djokovic from Australia, and in view of Roland Garros.

“Thanks to the sports movement for persuasion work with the last and rare unvaccinated. We will work together to preserve competitions and to be the ambassadors of these measures internationally.” This position clarifies the observations made last week by Maracineanu who had hinted that the health bubble in force during the Roland-Garros tournament (16 May-5 June) would have allowed the reception of unvaccinated athletes from abroad, such as Djokovic. This option is no longer on the table. A press release from the Ministry of Sport states that by May “the situation could change” but that at the moment everything is blocked: “There is no derogation”, reads the Equipe.

When asked about Rmc, Christophe Castaner, president of the LaREM group at the National Assembly, also closed the door. “There is no doubt that for the great sportsmen, for the artists, for the ‘personalities’, the rule is derogated. The rule applies to everyone. He (Djokovic) has no vocation to play if he does not respect a rule that will apply to spectators, ball boys, professionals who will manage a Roland-Garros store … “. Expelled from Australia on Sunday without being able to play the first Grand Slam of the year. , the number 1 in the world therefore no longer has any guarantee to date to participate in the Parisian Major he is the holder of the title. Knowing that it is already unlikely to see him in Indian Wells and Miami in March, the Serbian is preparing for months of total uncertainty.