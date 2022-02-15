Djokovic: “No vax? No, but I don’t vaccinate against Covid”

Number 1 to the BBC: “I support an individual’s right to choose. I was expelled from Australia because the minister used his discretion”

“I’m not a non vax, but I would give up trophies rather than being forced to vaccinate against Covid.” After his expulsion from Australia, world number 1 Novak Djokovic spoke to the BBC (the full interview will be broadcast tonight at 9.30pm) and said he was ready to give up Wimbledon and Roland garros. “Yes, this is the price I am willing to pay.”

Freedom – Djokovic said he was never against vaccinations, “but I have always supported the freedom to choose what to put in your body”. And about the reasons for choosing him she added: “The principles of decision making about my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as possible.” Nole explained that he has always been very interested in “well-being, health, nutrition” and that his decision was partly influenced by the positive impact that changing his diet and sleep patterns had on her. athlete performance. He did not rule out the possibility of vaccinating in the future “because we are all collectively trying to find the best possible solution to end Covid. I have never been against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to make a great effort to manage this virus and hopefully see an end to this virus soon. ”

The tests – On speculation around the dates of his positive and negative test arriving just in time to leave for Australia, he said: “I don’t like that you think he did something to get a positive test and eventually go to Australia.” . And he later said he was unaware of any attempt to tamper with one of the tests. “I was sad and disappointed with the way it all ended for me in Australia. It wasn’t easy.” His medical exemption request was filed anonymously and was accepted by two independent Australian panels. However there was a separate travel declaration, which included an error. “The visa declaration error was not made deliberately,” Djokovic argued. Explaining: “The reason I was expelled from Australia is because the Immigration Minister used his discretion to cancel my visa based on his perception that I could create anti-vax sentiment in the country or city. , which I disagree with. ”

