Djokovic, ‘positive in December’ but is yellow on the date of the test – Tennis

The world of tennis and Serbia in particular remain in suspense waiting to hear about Novak Djokovic’s sporting fate in Australia. In view of the decision of the local judge expected for Monday, the lawyers of the racket champion are building the defensive memory to allow Nole to take the field anyway: according to his lawyers Djokovic contracted COVID-19 a month ago, without feeling symptoms , and received prior written authorization to enter Australia without a mandatory quarantine period. As part of the proceedings initiated with his appeal against visa cancellation, Djokovic stated that he tested positive for the coronavirus on December 16, 2021. A date that suddenly became suspicious as the Serbian participated in two events in the presence and without a mask on 16 and 17 December in Belgrade as shown by photos and statements visible on social media.

Meanwhile, Djokovic has asked to be transferred from the center where he was forced to stay in Melbourne in order to train before the Australian Open. Djokovic has been staying at the Center Park Hotel since his arrival in Australia despite his relocation requests.