Djokovic remains detained at Melbourne’s Park Hotel – Tennis

Novak Djokovic has returned to the Park Hotel detention facility in Melbourne waiting for his case to be heard on Sunday morning (Saturday night in Italy) by the Australian Federal Court. CNN reports it. Tennis No. 1 was seen inside a white van arriving at the hotel, also used as a refugee detention facility, after leaving his lawyer’s office on Saturday afternoon, Australian time. Yesterday morning, the Australian immigration ministry canceled Djokovic’s visa for the second time, stopped in Melbourne where he went to participate in the Australian Open scheduled for Monday.

According to the Australian government, the presence in Australia of the world tennis number one, not vaccinated against Covid, “could encourage sentiment against vaccines”. The Australian authorities have filed a brief before the justice for this, demanding the expulsion of the Serbian from the country.

The Djokovic case will be heard starting at 9:30 am on Sunday (11:30 pm in Italy) by the entire Federal Court made up of three judges, a format that leaves little room to challenge any decision.

“The Australian Open is much more important than any player.” These are the words of Rafa Nadal commenting on the situation of Novak Djokovic, who is still in custody pending his appeal against his expulsion from Australia to be discussed. “The Australian Open will be a great Australian Open with or without him,” concluded the Spaniard.