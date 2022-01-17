Djokovic returns to his homeland, France warns him: “Only the vaccinated at Roland Garros”

The Australian odyssey of Novak Djokovic. The Serbian tennis player has in fact landed in his Belgrade, via Dubai, effectively concluding a sporting and political controversy that the whole world has talked about. However, the problems related to the vaccine are not over, on the contrary they will force the world number one to review all the programs of his 2022.

Many fans to welcome him

At Belgrade airport Djokovic, as well as by a massive array of reporters and camera crews, was greeted by numerous supporters who chanted at length and loudly ‘Nole’, ‘Nole’, amidst the waving of the Serbian tricolor flags . However, according to Tanjug, the champion avoided meeting the media and fans, leaving the airport without making any statements. The reporters on the spot speak of the disappointment of the fans who will undoubtedly continue to express their support for the number one in world tennis, considered a true national hero in Serbia. Djokovic’s mother Dijana later confirmed that her son will not leave any statements.

Tennis, when will Djokovic be back on the court? January 17, 2022





Roland Garros at risk

Djokovic’s ordeal, as mentioned, risks having only begun. This is because the n.1 in the world, if he does not get vaccinated, risks not being able to participate in most of the seasonal tournaments. Among these also the Roland Garros, the historic Grand Slam on clay in Paris who has won twice, the last one last year. In fact, the new French law requires all athletes, professionals or amateurs, to be vaccinated. Without it you cannot enter. “We have decided to adopt the vaccination pass – tweeted the minister of sport Roxana Maracineanu – Since the law comes into force it will be mandatory for spectators and for players (both French and foreign) to be able to enter the ERP (établissement recevant du public or places dedicated to public events, ed) where a health pass is already required “. It also applies to those arriving from abroad for any competition. A random name: Djokovic.

No more Djoko: the last appeal rejected, Novak has left Australia by Paolo Rossi January 16, 2022





International Unknowns of Rome

In the current state of affairs, therefore, with the Australian Open officially vanished, Djokovic also risks deserting Roland Garros, the US Open and the Master 1000 in America. At Wimbledon he should quarantine for 10 days and swab the second and eighth days of his solitary confinement period, not the best for an athlete. Then there remains the unknown about the Rome Internationals: the director of the tournament, Stefano Palmieri, said about sportsmen that “if they enter Italy in good standing, we have no reason to refuse them”. Rome would therefore be safe.