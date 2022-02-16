Djokovic, Ryanair makes fun of the tennis player with a post on Twitter- Corriere.it

from Alessandro Vinci

The Irish carrier ironically highlighted on social networks the contradictory nature of the tennis player’s statements, who denied being no vax. Mixed reactions from users

Also Ryanair was puzzled by the latest utterances of Novak Djokovicwhich in an interview with Bbc

stated that he is not no vax, but at the same time that he is willing to sacrifice the next competitions if, like the Australian Open, they have to provide for the vaccination obligation. In a tweet published on Tuesday morning, the low cost note has indeed “made the verse” to the Serbian champion by writing: “We are not an airline companion but we fly planes”. A way to underline, in an ironic as well as unexpected way, the open contradiction into which the no vax tennis player has fallen.

We’re not an airline but we do fly planes #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/wivO3L2dTp – Ryanair (@Ryanair) February 15, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the twitter went viral right away, piling up to here over 64 thousand «likes» and more than 8 thousand retweets. Among the comments, then, the most disparate opinions emerged. Someone did not appreciate: «Why did you take a stand on this matter? It’s weird »,« Maybe you should worry about your problems and priorities »and again« It must always be a free choice to decide what to do with our bodies, it’s not an airline thing ». Others instead defended the carrier: “I love you! I will buy your tickets for my next trips “,” Well said! ” and, just to stay in the tennis field, «Game, set, match, Mr. Ryanair».

On closer inspection, it is not the first time that the company takes sides against the galaxy no vax. Just last December, for example, the CEO Michael O’Leary he had reported to Telegraph

: “If you are not vaccinated you should not be admitted to the hospital, you should not be able to fly, you should not be admitted to the subway or even to the supermarket or pharmacy.” Furthermore, in his opinion, governments should “Make life difficult” to people who refuse vaccination without good reason. In comparison, the tweet about Djokovic went down much slower.