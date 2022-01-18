Djokovic, sponsor at risk: here’s how much money he would lose

[…] Meanwhile, the number 1 in the world has returned to Belgrade where it will stay in the next few days. At the airport he avoided reporters and cameras, and his mother Dijana explained that she would not make any statements. However, he was welcomed by a large group of fans with the flags of Serbia, which praised the return of their idol. New shadows, however, are gathering on him. In France was approved on Sunday the obligation to pass vaccinal (what in Italy is the so-called super green pass), which is valid for everyone, even for athletes arriving from abroad. As soon as the law is enacted, “it will become mandatory for all French or foreign spectators, practitioners, French or foreign professionals to enter public buildings” he wrote in Twitter the minister for sport Roxana Maracineanu, who only a few days ago declared herself ready to welcome Djokovic with open arms, even granting him an exemption. Having contracted Covid in December could give him coverage , of course, and in any case the measures could be relaxed between now and May.

Lacoste leaves it?

But it is scenario of the 2022 season, with national governments looking for a balance between contagion containment and economic sustainability, andATP which has promised stricter rules on travel, undoubtedly appears complex for Djokovic if he were to maintain his position and not undergo the vaccination against Covid. Plus his sponsor technical Lacoste, which has a agreement estimated by various Anglo-Saxon and US newspapers at nine million dollars a year, he seems ready to abandon it. “As soon as possible – yesi read in a press release – we will contact Djokovic to analyze the events that accompanied his presence in Australia “

