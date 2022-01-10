Djokovic stays in Australia, but it’s not over. Here’s what’s happening – Sport – Tennis

Rome, 10 January 2022 – The case Djokovic, or rather, soap opera Djokovic. The Federal Court of Australia overturned the Commonwealth’s decision to cancel the Serbian tennis player’s visa. The government was also sentenced to pay legal fees. It was the Serbian tennis player returned the passport, making his possible participation in the Australian Open, starting on Monday 17.

Close to the father of Djokovic, Srdjan, told Serbian media that his son was arrested again in Australia. The government lawyer had in fact immediately warned that the Minister of Immigration he could still decide to expel him.

But the Australian newspaper The Age, which also cited federal government sources, denied the news. And Immigration Minister Alex Hawke will not decide whether to cancel Djokovic’s visa, not within the 4 hours he would theoretically have available to use his power under the Migration Act to expel the player without going through a court of law. The government, writes The Age, has decided not to make a decision by Australian evening, which means that Djokovic is free to leave. At the moment.

What happened

The Australian government acknowledged this morning not having given Djokovic enough time to produce sufficient evidence, after informing him of the intention to cancel his visa. Nevertheless, the minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, could have intervene personally and still decide to cancel the visa for other reasons. And so it could happen: the case can go back to court again.

Judge Kelly, who overturned the government’s decision, said he was “very worried if the minister used his personal discretion to cancel the visa again “and expel the Serbian tennis player from Australia. At the moment the minister decided not to decide.

Nadal: Now you play

Nadal also returns to express himself on the Djokovic case. “The fairest thing is that Djokovic plays at the Australian Open, since justice has spoken “by ordering his release from the detention center where he was staying on his arrival in the country. This is the opinion of the Spanish champion.” Although on certain things I may or may not agree with Djokovic – he adds on the Spanish radio Onda Cero – justice has spoken and I think it is the right thing “for the number 1 in the world, who wants to enter Australia but is not vaccinated against Covid.