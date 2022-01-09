Djokovic, the Australian government: “Your entry application must be refused”. Awaiting the decision of the Court of Melbourne

There is expectation for the ruling of the Court of Melbourne regarding the case of Novak Djokovic, which is currently located inside the Park Hotel. In the meantime, the Australian government takes a position through the Minister of the Interior: it reiterates that the Covid infection is not a sufficient reason to obtain medical exemption and that the tennis champion has not provided further clear evidence of a contraindication to the vaccine. It also specifies that there are no guarantees of entry by a non-Australian citizen into the country, but only criteria for reasons why the visa can be canceled or refused.

In conclusion, we read in the document issued by the ministry, the question of Novak Djokovic must be rejected. The Government also reiterates their right to cancel the visa even if the court gives reason to Djokovic and revokes the first cancellation. This is because: “Australia, as a sovereign country, maintains the utmost discretion over who it lets in its country”.

Number 1 in world tennis was canceled last week after Australian border officials ruled that the exemption received by the Victorian state government and organizers of theAustralian Open did not meet the criteria for the exemption from the entry requirement in the country, which provides for the completion of the vaccination cycle for Covid-19. Djokovic has since been confined to an immigration detention facility. His lawyers filed an appeal against the deportation proceedings and the cancellation of the residence permit, claiming that Djokovic tested positive for the virus last month (December 16) and recovered. However, a post from his official Instagram profile sees him portrayed in a photo posted on December 17 in which he receives a plaque with a stamp dedicated to him. The Serbian champion is not wearing a mask and, if indeed infected, he should have been in solitary confinement.