Djokovic, the controversy does not subside: the accusation of coach Vajda

Still does not speak Novak Djokovic after his expulsion from Australia and then, returning to the story that stole the front pages of newspapers around the world for days, he thought about it coach Marian Vajda.

The historic coach of the Serbian, called to have his say on decision taken by the government aussie, has reinvigorated the outbreak of controversy providing a far from moderate opinion.

Djokovic case, Vajda’s thinking

“It was a unfair and unhealthy decision. Novak was mentally hit, this thing will hurt him for a long time”Said a Vajda to the microphones of Sport.sk, who then made a special statement with the average.

“The media is one of the major culprits manipulation of information, in Australia in particular they have taken a constant stance against Novak ”.

Djokovic case, Vajda’s messages

The Slovakian coach then revealed that he has not yet spoken to Djokovic and that, during the last troubled days before returning to Serbia, the two have never called each other on the phone.

“We wrote to each other, he hardly used his cell phone: I sent him messages of encouragement. I haven’t talked to him yet since he arrived in Belgrade. I don’t know when he will speak, he will do it when he deems it appropriate, ”explained Vajda.

“I can’t think how he could handle all of this, he must have suffered a lot. He humbly endured all the measures, but what they did to him must have marked him. It was a political process ”is the conviction of the native of Považská Bystrica.

Vajda’s idea of ​​possible aftermath

Vajda then had his say on the weight that all that happened could have in the short to medium term on the mood and spirit of the Serbian number one.

“It will be difficult for him to get this story out of his mind,” said Vajda, convinced however that, in some way, Djokovic will find a way to put it all behind him.

“Novak is strong, decisive and has not yet said his last word in the world of tennis”Commented the coach born in 1965.

