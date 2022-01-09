Djokovic, the lawyers: “He was positive at Covid on December 16”. But on social networks …

The defensive memory of the Serbian lawyers speaks of a medical exemption due to the coronavirus infection. That day No. 1 presented its celebratory stamps

He tested positive for Covid on December 16, which is why Novak Djokovic could not have participated in the Sydney ATP Cup and then asked for medical exemption to fly to Australia without having been vaccinated. This results from the defensive memory of the lawyers of the number 1 in the world who are still closed at the Park Hotel on the outskirts of Melbourne. Nole awaits the judge’s decision which should arrive tomorrow night, Monday in Australia and which can be followed in streaming. A verdict that could cost the 20 Grand Slam champion, nine of them down under, the inability to obtain other visas for three years.

Nole, positive on December 16, would in any case have participated in the presentation of the stamps dedicated to him by the Serbian post office. The post published on the player’s Instagram account reports the date of 17 December but the story published by the post office of Serbia is instead of 16. The number 1 in the world could therefore have discovered his positivity a few hours after that event, not revealed via social unlike the first time, when he contracted the virus during the 2020 Adria Cup in Belgrade.

It also seems that on December 17, the number 1 in the world attended an awards ceremony for the boys of the Novak Tennis Center. So at least it appears from the various posts published by the “students”

Two days earlier, Nole had attended the Euroleague match between Red Star Belgrade and Barcelona in an overcrowded building and, even with a mask, without distancing. He could have caught the infection on that occasion. Meanwhile, the Serbian always showed up on social media with a message to the fans and to those who have been demonstrating under his window for days: “Thank you all – he wrote – I am grateful for the support I am receiving from all over the world”.

January 8, 2022 (change January 8, 2022 | 13:51)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link