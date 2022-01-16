Djokovic, the new stop and the wait. Nadal: “Tired of this situation”

Tonight at 11.30 pm the appeal against the cancellation of the visa will be discussed in front of 3 judges, meanwhile Djokovic has returned to the Park hotel. And colleagues Tsitsipas and Muguruza: “Everyone knew the rules”

Novak Djokovic is in custody, back at the Park Hotel, awaiting the hearing tomorrow at 9.30 (23.30 tonight in Italy) in front of a panel composed of three judges: James Allsop, Anthony Besanko and David O’Callaghan , which will put an end to the saga also because it will not be possible to make a new appeal except to the Supreme Court. As Judge Kelly ruled yesterday, the world’s number 1 will be monitored by two immigration officers until sentencing. Djokovic is in the immigration detention facility with 33 other asylum seekers.

The last hope – Djokovic hopes for a new appeal and meanwhile has returned to a notorious immigration detention facility in Melbourne after a few days of freedom. A motorcade was spotted moving from his lawyers’ offices to the former Park Hotel facility. Djokovic’s presence in Australia “may foster anti-vaccination sentiment,” immigration minister Alex Hawke said, justifying his use of broad executive powers to revoke the world’s number 1 visa. Not only could Djokovic be encouraging people to violate health rules, Hawke said, but his presence could lead to “civil unrest.” Djokovic’s lawyers say the government “has not cited any evidence”. The minister admitted that Djokovic is at “negligible” risk of infecting Australians, but said his past “non-compliance” with Covid-19 regulations could pose a public health risk and encourage people to ignore pandemic rules. . The tennis ace contracted Covid-19 in mid-December and, according to his own account, was unable to isolate himself even though he knew he was positive.

The scenery – If the visa is permanently canceled, Djokovic could risk being banned from Australia for three years, but the measure could be revoked in exceptional circumstances. Yesterday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused Australia of “mistreating” the country’s biggest star and national hero. “If you wanted to ban Novak Djokovic from winning the 10th trophy in Melbourne, why didn’t you return it immediately, why didn’t you tell him: is it impossible to get a visa?”. Vucic said on Instagram. “Novak, we are by your side!”. If Djokovic retires before the announcement of the first day’s schedule, the No. 5 Andrey Rublev would move in his place. Should he forfeit after Monday’s schedule is published, he will be replaced on the pitch by a lucky loser.

The colleagues – The soap opera is starting to create grumbles even among colleagues. “Honestly, I’m a bit tired of the situation” commented Rafael Nadal, who unlike his colleague got vaccinated as well as 97 of the Top 100 Atp and 96 of the Top 100 WTA. And he added: “The Australian Open is much more important than any player. If he does play in the end, okay. If he doesn’t play, the Australian Open will be a great Australian Open, with or without him. That’s my point. view”. Along the same lines Garbine Muguruza: “All this could have been avoided, as we all did, by vaccinating ourselves, doing all the things we had to do to come here to Australia. Everyone knew the rules very clearly. You just have to just follow them. I don’t think it is. so hard”.

The program – For now, Djokovic is expected to play on Monday in Day 1 of the first major tournament of the year, where both he and Nadal could win the 21st Grand Slam trophy to break the men’s record they currently share with Roger Federer. Before that, however, Djokovic will have to wait for what happens in Sunday’s court hearing over his appeal for a second visa withdrawal from the Australian government. The Serbian champion always risks being expelled.

According to Tsitsipas, it’s time to get back to talking about tennis: “I’m not going to lie: it’s been all over the news in the last two weeks. That’s why I’m here to talk about tennis …. Not enough has been talked about in the last two weeks.” .

