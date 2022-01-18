Djokovic, the sponsors are wavering. Lacoste requests an urgent meeting with the tennis player

Listen to the audio version of the article

In recent days, as the Djokovic case was taking shape, we wrote about how the sponsors of the Serbian star had not taken a stand. A rather anomalous situation. Also because the image of a brand, associated with a character cataloged by now no vax on a global level, is certainly not strengthened. On the contrary.

Lacoste with Nole since 2017

And then the silence of Djokovic’s sponsors seemed to everyone quite clumsy. At least until Monday 17th January. Because just yesterday, Lacoste – a French company among the main sponsors of the Serbian tennis player – made it known that it wanted to speak with Djokovic “as soon as possible.” The transalpine brand, founded in 1933 by two tennis players, has been with Djokovic since 2017. The Number 1 tennis player in the world wears the Lacoste game kit in every competition: shirt, cuffs, shorts and socks. And also the cap, when he uses it. Only the shoes remain, for which Djokovic has always chosen the Asics brand.

The other sponsors

Other Djokovic sponsors include carmaker Peugeot, luxury watch brand Hublot, and Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International, and the ATP leader makes around € 30 million a year from sponsorships, according to Forbes. But the history of the vaccine and the Australian Open case could have an important impact now, after the embarrassment of the first days, as we said, it was Lacoste who broke the wall of silence. “As soon as possible, we will contact Novak Djokovic to understand how to analyze what happened in Australia” the company, owned by the Swiss MF Brands, said. It is not clear what the consequences may be, but it is a first stone in the pond.

The Australian story

Djokovic, it should be remembered, had entered Australia with a medical exemption from the vaccine requirement, but his initial visa had been canceled. He later tried, with appeals, to stay in the country in order to compete for the 21st Grand Slam title. But his legal battle ultimately lost it. And he was expelled from Australia, also coming out definitely defeated from the point of view of the image, with a series of vicissitudes related to lack of quarantines.

Roland Garros is also at risk

Now, his iron opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine (expressed as early as 2020), becomes a nice dilemma for sponsors. Also by virtue of the fact that the Australian Open may not remain an isolated case. In the last few hours, in fact, the hypothesis that Djokovic could also be excluded from Roland Garros is gaining ground. In fact, in France, they could forbid the entry of unvaccinated athletes. And if after the Australian Open, the Serbian tennis player was forced to miss the Parisian tournament as well, it wouldn’t be a big deal for the sponsors.