Djokovic trains and awaits decision from Australia

Novak Djokovic, pending the decisions of the Australian Immigration Ministry, prepares for the Australian Open which kick off on January 17th by training behind closed doors at the Rod Laver Arena. The world number one was joined by his coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Meanwhile, a government spokesman said that, after the court decision on the visa in favor of Djokovic, Minister Alex Hawke is studying the papers for a possible process for the revocation of the visa under section 133C (3) of the Migration Act. Local media say it will be difficult for a decision to arrive by today.

According to the Australian press, under consideration there are inconsistencies in the statement released by Djokovic upon his arrival in Australia, as reported by the papers made public by the court. In fact, the Serbian declared that he had not traveled in the previous 14 days upon entering the country.

The n.1 in world tennis traveled from Belgrade, where he spent Christmas, to Marbella, his ‘Spanish home’, from where he would embark for Australia. The ATD form filled in by the Serbian warns in a note that “providing false or misleading information is a serious crime. You may also be liable to a civil penalty for providing false or misleading information.”