Djokovic, visa problems in Australia: stuck at the airport – Sport – Tennis

Milan, January 5, 2022 – The Djokovic case gets complicated. The number one in world tennis it is isolated at the airport of Tullamarine in Australia, where he had just landed to participate in the Melbourne Open, because in his visa, medical exemption from the anti-Covid vaccine is not indicated. A bureaucratic error would be jeopardizing the controversial participation in the tournament of the Serbian champion. In Australia, it is after 3 am and the final decision is still awaiting. For the moment the tennis player, as confirmed by his father Sdrjan Djokovic, is in a room with two policemen and cannot see any of his team. The officials of the border forces have the discretion to allow the player to enter Australia despite the refusal of a visa by the Victoria state government.

The controversial issue of Djokovic’s exemption from participating in the tournament apparently held court all day after the heated controversy erupted in the country for what appeared to be an unjustified favoritism. The State of Victoria, which initially supported Tennis Australia’s choice to authorize the exemption for the 34-year-old Serbian tennis player famously ‘No vax’, they do not want to take responsibility for their entry into the country. “We will not provide Djokovic with a individual visa to participate in the tournament “, explained the interim minister of sport of the state Jaala Pulford,” we have always been clear on two points: the approval of visas concerns the federal government and medical exceptions concern only doctors “. , the Australian premier, Scott Morrison, assured that Djokovic will come “put back on the next flight“leaving if he will not be able to explain the reasons that justify his” medical exemption “from the vaccine.

“Anyone trying to enter Australia must comply with our border requirements. When Djokovic arrives, he will have to provide a plausible explanation if he was not vaccinated – were the prime minister’s words. Morrison – Let’s wait and see what elements it provides. If the documentation is insufficient, he will be treated like everyone else and will return home with the first plane. There are no special rules for Novak Djokovic. “Along the same lines as the statements of Karen Andrews, minister for internal affairs. “While the Victorian Government and Tennis Australia may allow an unvaccinated player to compete in the Australian Open, it is the Commonwealth Government that will enforce our requirements at the Australian border.”

It is suspected that the player has contract the virus in the last six months, which is why he would have asked for exemption but may not be a sufficient reason to guarantee him entry into the country, unlike what was reported by the Australian government’s health department.

Word to the organizers

When asked about the matter, the tournament organizer, Craig Tiley, he guaranteed that “no person participating in the Australian Open will receive a special treatment. It would certainly be helpful if Novak explained the conditions under which he applied for and obtained an exemption. I encourage him to talk to the community about it. We have been through a very difficult period in the last two years and I would appreciate some feedback on that. ”

Colleagues (and not only) in revolt

In the past few hours, more voices had been raised against the news the green light against Djokovic. Several colleagues of the nine-time Australian Open winner such as theformer number one Murray, Tommy Paul, Sandgren, De Minaur and the other Murray, Jamie, but also scientists, politicians and simple enthusiasts have underlined their opposition. So much so that the #Djokovic hashtag has been trending on Twitter since yesterday. Everyone is talking about it and now he expects to find out how the affair will end.

Read also: Atp Cup 2022, where to see Italy-Russia