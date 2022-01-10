Djokovic wins the appeal: he can stay in Australia. Government decision tomorrow

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Australian judge in charge on Monday canceled the revocation of the visa of Novak Djokovic who was subsequently released by the immigration office. Reason: The government’s decision against the no vax sample would have been “unreasonable”. Judge Anthony Kelly ordered Djokovic be released within 30 minutes and his passport and other travel documents returned to him, once again allowing the world number one to win a 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open. But it doesn’t necessarily end like this.

Djokovic, 34, has been held in a hotel used for the detention of immigrants along with asylum seekers since last Thursday. He was allowed to attend his lawyers for virtual hearings, but he hasn’t been seen in public since arriving in Australia. The tennis player’s lawyers argued that a recent Covid-19 infection puts Djokovic in a position to play. The Australian government, however, said non-citizens are not entitled to guaranteed entry into Australia, questioning his alleged exemption and pointing out that even if Djokovic had won the lawsuit, the country would have reserved the right to hold him again and push him away.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision on canceling Novak Djokovic’s visa has been postponed to Tuesday 11 January. This was reported by the website of the newspaper The Age, according to which Minister Hawke had four hours to use his personal power under the Migration Act if the government wanted to continue detaining the Serbian champion. But the government decided not to make a decision within the four-hour period, which means Djokovic is now free to move around Australia. However, Minister Hawke is expected to decide whether or not to cancel his visa on Tuesday 11 January.