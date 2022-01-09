Djokovic’s lawyers: “He had Covid in December”. But 24 hours later the positive test was at an event in Belgrade

Listen to the audio version of the article

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has asked to be transferred from the Melbourne hotel transformed into an irregular traveler facility so he can train for the Australian Open, his lawyers said. Djokovic has been housed at the Park Hotel since his arrival in the country “despite his relocation requests,” his lawyers said in the visa cancellation request filed today in the Australian federal court. Djokovic awaits the judge’s decision which should arrive tomorrow night, Sunday 9 January, Monday in Australia.

Lawyers: Djokovic was positive for Covid on December 16

Meanwhile, the details of the request for medical exemption forwarded to the Australian authorities in view of participation in the Australian Open emerge: according to what was reported in the document filed with the federal court, the number one in world tennis had been exempted from vaccination against Covid-19 because he contracted the virus in December. “The date of the first positive test for Covid was recorded on December 16, 2021”, reads the documentation made available by the tennis player’s staff.

Held in solitary confinement upon his arrival in Australia

His lawyers and his family are lined up in defense of Djokovic. And the lawyers have reconstructed the hours immediately following the arrival of the tennis champion in Australia. “Nole – they explained was held for eight hours mostly in solitary confinement”. This happened, they continue, “after he was in immigration authorization – mostly in solitary confinement – for about eight hours, until just before 8 am on January 6, 2022”.

Social media: Djokovic free in the days of alleged positivity

After the clarifications of his lawyers on the positive outcome of the test for Covid-19 last December 16, several images have appeared on social media portraying the number one in world tennis while, on the days indicated by the lawyers, he participates in a series of events without a mask, including a round table and a ceremony for the launch of a stamp in his honor by the Serbian Post Office. On December 17, Djokovic is instead filmed in the midst of many minors during the award ceremony for the best young tennis players organized by the Belgrade Tennis Association. The public event was followed by various Serbian media and the images of the ceremony are present on the social channels of the association.

The exemption received by the world’s number one tennis player

Djokovic, the lawyers explained, contracted Covid-19 a month ago, without experiencing symptoms, and received written authorization before leaving to enter Australia without a mandatory quarantine period. These are the elements of the defense of the number 1 in the world that the lawyers presented to the judges in the context of the proceedings initiated with his appeal against the cancellation of the visa.