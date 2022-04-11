Djokovic’s short sentence on Neymar and Verratti makes Serbian fans talk (video)

This Monday, Paris Saint-Germain players could enjoy a day off. The last of the week, because the capital club will have to prepare as well as possible for its Ligue 1 shock against Olympique de Marseille on Sunday evening at the Parc des Princes. A Parc des Princes which should not give any gift to its players after the recent disappointment experienced in the Champions League against Real Madrid. Some players of PSG took advantage of their free time to travel a little. This was particularly the case for Marco Verratti and Neymar Jr, who went to the Monaco side to see matches of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The opportunity also to meet the world number 1 and legend of the circuit, Novak Djokovic. The Serb took the opportunity to do some juggling with the two Paris Saint-Germain players. A very nice sequence that got people talking, especially the Serbian fans. We take stock.

Novak Djokovic, the sentence with double meaning

Novak Djokovic is very good at languages ​​and speaks Italian and Spanish in particular. Ideal for the tennis player to be understood by all. During his meeting with Verratti and Neymar, Djoko therefore spoke Italian and Spanish.. While he had dropped the ball that led to the end of their little game, the photographers were able to immortalize the moment with Djokovic, Neymar and Verratti.

When embracing the two footballers, the world number 1 then said a sentence that made tilt for the Serbian fans. If some think they have heard in Italian: “Posso lose”which means ‘I can lose’the words used are close to the sentence in Serbian: “Okej okej to su pederi”which means : “they are gay”.

We offer you the sequence above with the sentence at the very end of the sequence :

Serbian-speaking Internet users react

Inevitably, Serbian Internet users and fans took this sequence with humor but did not fail to comment.

We could see in particular on Twitter :

“Ptdrrrrrrrr I didn’t catch it”

“Mdrrr I listened again 10 times before picking up”

“He said they’re gay for people who don’t understand”

“So I don’t speak Serbian at all, but there’s no way he’s speaking Italian here? Verratti already isn’t, then just before he says ‘fantastico’ and I hear ‘ok ok posso perdere’. . “in questo caso” or we can imagine something like that afterwards”

“Aaaaa I’m dead”

““Okej okej to su pederi”

Novak Djokovic will make his debut this Tuesday at the Masters 1000 in Monte-Carlo against Davidovich Fokina. The opportunity to see the world number 1 on a court, deprived of part of the circuit because of his non-vaccination at Covid-19. He should be keen to prove his worth and to forget the controversies about him.

