Djokovic’s version: now the tennis player admits he made mistakes on Covid and travel

Try to improve his image, Novak Djokovic, after the media disaster linked to his controversial entry to Australia to participate in the Tennis Open. He does so with a message on Instagram in which he talks about disinformation on his public releases in Serbia despite a positive test at Covid but then admits a series of errors.

The No Vax Djokovic, who defines the allegations as “very painful” for his family, says he learned of the December 16 test result only the next day, after attending a youth tennis event. The sample had in fact justified the lack of vaccination with the recovery from the virus, claiming to have contracted it on December 16. But then there were photos that showed his participation in public events in those hours: the presentation of a stamp and an award ceremony of his Academy.

Djokovic, the Australian government takes time: false travel declarations appear 11 January 2022





“I attended a basketball game in Belgrade on December 14, and I have been told that a number of people have tested positive for Covid. Although I did not have symptoms, I had a rapid antigen test on December 16 which came back negative. and for more caution on the same day I performed a molecular test. The next day I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to give prizes to the children and did a quick antigen test before going to the event, and it was negative . I was asymptomatic and I felt fine – he insisted – and I had not received notification of a positive molecular test result until after that event “.

But there is a subsequent appointment that Djokovic introduces himself even though he knows he is positive: “On December 18th I was in my tennis center in Belgrade for an interview and a photo shoot in L’Equipe that had been scheduled for some time. other events except the interview with L’Equipe I felt compelled to move on because I didn’t want to disappoint the reporter, but I made sure to stay at a safe distance and wear a mask, except when a photo was taken. While I was returning home after the interview to isolate myself for the required period – he continued – reflecting on it, I realized that mine was an error of judgment and I admit that I should have postponed the appointment “.

There is another controversial aspect: Djokovic stated on the Australia entry form that he had not traveled in the 14 days prior to his January 6 arrival in Australia. But on social media there are images that belie it: Djokovic was in fact in Belgrade on Christmas day and then appeared in Marbella in Spain on January 2. Giving false information is a serious crime in Australia. A maximum sentence of 12 months can be reached. Djokovic apologizes for this, or rather: he claims that it was a mistake by his staff in filling out the forms.

Australian Open, the video that denies Djokovic: on January 2nd he greeted a young fan in Marbella



“This documentation – says Djokovic – was presented by my team and my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative error in ticking the wrong box on my trip prior to arriving in Australia. This was a human and certainly unintentional error. . We live in difficult times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur. “

Djokovic’s mother also participates in this media counter-offensive. In a television interview, he said that his son probably “didn’t know” about the positive result of the Covid test when he appeared in public in Serbia without a mask. In short, this time the Djokovic family decided to answer the question unlike what happened days ago during a press conference when, after a question on the subject, the brother and parents of the tennis player reacted by interrupting the meeting with the journalists and starting to sing. .

Even Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said it would be a “clear violation” of the Covid country rules if the tennis player came out in public knowing he was positive for the virus. In the meantime, the Australian government has still taken some time but in the next few hours it should announce its decision: whether or not to overturn the decision of the Federal Court of Melbourne which returned the visa to the number one tennis player in the world. Perhaps the diplomatic offensive of the Serbian tennis player could facilitate the task of the Canberra government.