“Djuricic still out, I don’t know when he’s back! Boga will be called up, Raspadori… ”- SOS Fanta

The Sassuolo coach Alessio Dionysus spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Spezia offering updates on injured players, from the return of Boga to the absence of Djuricic.

BOGA – “He is available and will be summoned. The market doesn’t distract me because I don’t talk about it, we think from the inside about the games we have to play ”.

DJURICIC – “He won’t be in the game. Start training with more continuity but not with the team. We hope to recover it as soon as possible but to date I don’t know when ”.

BERARDI – “I just try to put him in a position to do well, he affects because he has great qualities. He did well at Sassuolo, he did well in the national team and he will become an increasingly important player for this team “.

RASPADORI – “Sore point no, he’s playing continuously and he’s doing it well. Yes, the numbers are below the expectations he has created but there are still two thirds of the season left, but he has made himself available to the team in a role that keeps him away from goal. I am convinced that the numbers will return. Holder? I have some doubts but I have them in every department “.

