DKiss Premieres New Season of “The Twins Reform Twice: Celebrity Edition”

The most famous brothers of DKiss return to Prime Time with new installments of “The twins reform twice: Celebrity Edition”. Starting Monday, October 3 at 10:00 p.m., Drew and Jonathan Scott will once again help singers, Hollywood actors, and other celebrities renovate the home of a loved one.

Channel audiences will witness heartwarming stories and amazing makeovers as celebrities share personal moments with a friend or family member. Hollywood stars will surprise important people in their lives and for this they must actively participate in the renovation.

Eight renowned stars

Lisa Kudrow: The protagonist of Friends wants to surprise her cousin Thea with a reform that will change her life after going through a difficult stage. Thea rescues abandoned pets, so Lisa sets out to transform her home into a sleek, modern home for her and her four-legged friends.

John C. Reilly: The actor and comedian wants to restore the cabin of his great friend Jonny. His century-old home is in dire need of a makeover, but the twins will try to maintain their distinctive vintage style.

Anthony Anderson: The award-winning actor who was part of the cast of Transformers wants to thank his brother Derrick for his work in emergencies during the pandemic transforming their old-fashioned house into a modern space.

Halle Berry: Actress Halle Berry heads to Cleveland to surprise her fifth grade teacher, Yvonne. Her house keeps the same look as it did when she was her teacher, so Halle wants to give it a luxurious makeover.

Snoop Dogg: The rapper wants to recognize the work that the administrator of his soccer league, Commish, has had for the children of his community. Commish has changed so many lives that Snoop has decided to surprise him by turning his garage into a meeting office.

Tiffany Haddish: The comedian wants to give her friend Selena the sophisticated and functional house she deserves. Tiffany will surprise her friend with a state-of-the-art kitchen, elegant living room, and spa bath.

Howie Mandel: The actor and producer who voiced Gizmo in the film gremlins, seeks the services of Drew and Jonathan to give the home of Rich, his best friend and manager, a makeover. Howie wants to transform his bachelor pad into a place where his friend can entertain and relax in style.

Ali Wong: Acclaimed actress Ali Wong turns to Jonathan and Drew to surprise her college friend, Citadelle, with a makeover that will change her life. Ali will transform her impractical basement into the heart of her home to be a functional area in which to enjoy family time.

