Dl Aid, Cdm approves the decree without the M5S vote: here are all the news

Supporting families and businesses in economic difficulty: the decree approved by cabinet moves along this track, with the aim of providing support to face the effects of the Ukrainian crisis. A 14 billion euro aid package that provides for the widening of the social bonus for bills, as well as a series of interventions against high prices. The ok came, however, without the green light of the 5 Star Movementwhose ministers did not take part in the dissenting vote against the rule that “opens” to the waste-to-energy plant in the city of Rome (much opposed by the M5S).

“ A very complex measure, the aim is to defend the purchasing power of families, the weakest and the productive capacity of businesses. Today’s measures address first of all the problem of expensive life “, declared the premier Mario Draghi at the press conference. The Prime Minister also took stock of the economic situation of our country: “ The economy is currently experiencing a slowdown. For now, it’s a slowdown, not a recession “.

Isee for the bonus bills

The social bonus has been renewed and becomes retroactive: any payments in excess of sums will be automatically offset in the bill once the ISEE has been presented. In recent weeks, the Isee limit to take advantage of discounts on bills light And gas it had already been raised from 8 thousand to 12 thousand euros: with the new standard it should be expanded again and increased up to 14-15 thousand euros.

Anti-inflation contribution

There will be a one-off contribution of 200 euros per employees And retirees with medium-low incomes, up to 35 thousand euros, to counteract the generalized increases linked to inflation: with the aid decree, about 6.5 billion should be allocated for this measure.

Super bonus for villas

According to what is learned from rumors, the text contains the extension from 30 June to 30 September 2022 of the deadline for carrying out at least 30% of the overall work in single-family houses for the purpose of accessing Super bonus 110%. Non-subsidized work may also be included in the calculation.

Business Fund

A Fund with an endowment of 200 million euros which, through the disbursement of grants for non-repayable funds, will be necessary to mitigate the negative economic repercussions for national companies caused by the international crisis in Ukraine.

Tax on the extra revenue

The orientation expressed by the government is to further increase the taxation onextra revenue of large energy-related companies: an increase of another is expected 15%. This was confirmed by sources present at the control room before the CDM: “ The extra 15% is taxed for large companies to finance support interventions “.

600 million to the big cities

We are moving towards a 600 million euro fund to support the objectives of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) for large cities. The fund, in the estimate of the Ministry of the Interior, would have an endowment of 100 million for 2022, 200 for 2023, as many for 2024 and 100 million for 2025, destined for municipalities with over 800 thousand inhabitants.

Expensive prices in procurement

3 billion are expected in 2022, 2.5 in 2023 and 1.5 for each of the years from 2024 to 2026 to cope with the exceptional increases in the prices of building materialsfuel and energy products in relation to public works contracts.