DL Recovery, towards fines for those who do not accept ATM payments

The same rule had been included in the tax decree linked to the 2020 maneuver, but had been removed during the parliamentary procedure of the provision. The amendment now also specifies that the obligation to accept payment cards is fulfilled with reference to at least one type of debit card and ad at least one type of credit card, identified by the brand of the circuit to which they belong.

Any fine may be increased by 4% the value of the transaction for which payment acceptance was refused.

There Confcommercio however, he stressed that “the impulse to spread electronic payments must be pursued by putting in place decisive choices to reduce commissions and costs borne by businesses and consumers, starting with the strengthening of the tax credit instrument on commissions paid by operator, and providing for the free of charge of the so-called micropayments “. On the envisaged sanctions, he explained that “focusing asymmetrically on fines does not help the processes of modernization of the payment system, which are, moreover, already in full development. We therefore ask parliament and the government a change of course“.