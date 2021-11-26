DLC or news coming to PS5? Housemarque leaves a mysterious clue – Nerd4.life

Returnal may have some interesting news coming up, perhaps in the form of DLC, expansions or updates of some kind, judging by the strange clue left by Housemarque on Twitter, with a message not easy to decipher.

What we see, accompanying a message which only says “Atropos ..?”, it seems to be some rocky conformation, a fragment of scenery, an artifact or something strange, it is not easy to understand what it is.

Considering the question written by Housemarque, one would think that it is not a question of Atropos, that is the planet that is the setting for Returnal, or maybe yes but with a different and unprecedented setting, which makes one wonder if it is still the same planet.

In short, for the moment they are only speculations, but we know that Housemarque it is usually very attentive and active in supporting its games, which regularly receive expansions, new content and updates at a rather frequent pace, so we are waiting to understand what it can be even in this case.

The next useful opportunity for such a presentation could be the The Game Awards 2021, which will be held on December 9, 2021, therefore we could focus on this evening for news to be presented on Returnal, also considering the presence of the game, a candidate for some of the prizes provided.

Meanwhile, the 2.0 update has been made available on PS5, with Photo Mode and Suspend Cycle, while the title was also named Game of the Year 2021 at Develop: Brighton.