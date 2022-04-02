Dm71. Campania vetoes and in the State-Regions it is again black smoke. The new territorial standards will continue but there is a risk of a false start

by LF

Despite last week’s mediation attempt, today the failure to agree on the provision to what is learned for the veto of Campania in the Conference of Presidents was made official in the State-Regions. In any case, the Government will be able to launch it but it is clear that without the agreement with all the Regions, the decree will not start in the best way.

30 MAR – Nothing to do even today in the State-Regions Conference on Ministerial Decree 71 on standards for territorial assistance. Last week it seemed that the square had been found but today the Conference of Presidents expressed the lack of agreement on the provision.





To block everything was the Campania Region for which evidently the mediation that was reached a few days ago on the decisive question of the lack of resources for the implementation of the decree that provided for the establishment of a Table with Mef and Health was not judged sufficient. which should have supervised the implementation of the decree and assessed if there was a need to inject new funds. “We cannot approve a measure without having the guarantee that the funds are sufficient for the staff” is the reasoning.





But although almost all the other presidents were willing to agree, in any case, the disappointment for the working methodology that saw a late involvement of the Regions that felt cornered with the inclusion of the provision on the agenda, transpired. last March 16 although it should be noted that the works on the Dm 71 started in July of last year. And it must also be said that on the technical document that draws the standards for Community Homes, Community hospitals etc. the deal was done.

What happens now? The Government (if it is not possible to find the square with Campania), giving reasons for the choice, will in any case be able to adopt the measure from April 16, but the shadow of a false departure will weigh on the text.

Luciano Fassari

March 30, 2022

