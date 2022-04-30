Dmitry Bivol left a message for Canelo Álvarez a week after the fight

We are eight days after the fight between Saúl Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Middle Heavyweight World Title at the famous and renowned MGM Grand in Las Vegas. On the other hand, almost a week after the fight, the Russian spoke of the Mexican and threatened him by saying that he is going to look for him when he has the opportunity to do so.

Without a doubt, next May 7th, the fighter from Eddy Reynoso will have a very difficult and complicated task because the position level rises a lot after 2021 where the two champions he faced are not even up to the ankles of the great rivals he had throughout his career. that is, none Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant have not had a Floyd Mayweather, Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto or Gennady Golovkin on their record.

Due to this, Dmitry Bivol is a true adversary for the Mexican and has already stated that he is going to make a strategic fight. “I throw more punches to his head and body. Sure, I’m going to try to hurt him as much as he can when he gets the chance to. I don’t think about my position at light heavyweight now, whether it’s one or second. Does not matter. I have a belt and I must defend it against an opponent from another division”, he expressed in an interview with Matchroom Boxing.

And I add: “I feel like it’s my division, it’s my belt. I’m here, I’m the champion, I should win. I think only of that. Every boxer is different. Maybe he has already faced fighters with my speed, the power that I have, the movement, but I am sure that he has never seen the combinations that I have”.

Jake Paul knocked out Canelo Álvarez

Within hours of the clash between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, Jake Paul hammered Canelo for not facing known fighters. “I think he’s right in the sense that Canelo is avoiding a lot of people. Fight Benavidez, fight Charlo, why aren’t those fights taking place? Y (Cinnamon) he’s not fighting really big names. These guys are relatively unknown.”commented the youtuber.