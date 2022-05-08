Dmitry Bivol teaches Canelo Álvarez a lesson and defeats him unanimously in a fight for the Light Heavyweight title

LAS VEGAS — Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is no longer the undisputed… at least among Light Heavyweights.

Dmitry Bivol delivered the biggest surprise of recent years in boxing, defeating Canelo Álvarez in the main event on “5 de Mayo” in Las Vegas, at the T-Mobile Arena filled mostly with fans of Mexican origin. .

Bivol always went to the front, trying to be the aggressor, taking more and more confidence in his abilities as he himself had warned throughout the week. He looked fast, technical and with great precision, even throwing more punches than his own records anticipated.

Canelo Álvarez suffered throughout the fight to eliminate the obvious difference in size, but above all in distance against the Russian. His blows were few with authority and came with dissipated power.

The unanimous decision of the judges was 115-113, that is, all in favor of the still champion Bivol.

Thus, Álvarez (57-2-2) lost his first fight since 2013, when he failed against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and the second of his entire career tonight, when the betting favorite 5-1 began the fight.

He was also left with the desire to become the first Mexican to be crowned at 175 pounds, after he beat Sergey Kovalev in this same arena in 2019, and to be the only Hispanic in history with two Light Heavyweight titles.

Bivol’s (20-0) punches always had their power and made Canelo uncomfortable, who looked desperate in the second half of the fight, when the Russian seemed to take over the fight and even the fans more and more.

STARTED BIVOL EARLY

Perhaps trying to turn off the public early, the Russian champion began aggressively, beyond what many would have imagined, making the jab his best ally, in the face of Canelo’s expected patience, to know the reach and power of the rival.

For the second, the Mexican began to get involved and with good combinations of uppers and soft zone blows, he made the Russian feel his power, to the emotion of the vast majority of the almost 20,000 fans in the arena.

Bivol never shied away from combat; he was always quick trying to set up his jab, while Canelo seemed to find the zone and the rhythm, in a light-hearted fight with both fighters trying to attack and taking a few hits in the process.

When it seemed that in the fourth episode, the champion added more points, Canelo took out a right uppercut that shook all of Bivol’s humanity, who felt his legs buckle.

The rounds advanced to the middle of the agreed limit and it seemed that the Russian grew and felt more comfortable based on those speed jabs; Canelo received several blows, without him being able to respond by power, when the reach and size of the rival seemed to be an obvious factor.

By the eighth round, Bivol seemed like a non-stop machine trying to get ahead, confident in his speed, jab and especially punch placement, against a Canelo who felt punished every time, without connecting solidly.

In the ninth, Canelo landed a solid uppercut again but they seemed harmless for Bivol, albeit with good points for the judges.

They entered the last round with a clear advantage over Bivol, according to the vast majority of analysts in the arena. Canelo knew that only a knockout could give him the WBA championship tonight, but he never managed to land the final somersault blow.

Bivol managed that last round and quietly showed that he is one of the most solid champions today. Even in that last chapter he connected and made Canelo’s legs shake, who received boos from the same people who applauded his spectacular arrival.