Dmitry Bivol, the rival who can fulfill the dreams of Canelo Álvarez’s haters

Dmitry Bivol in his first confrontation with Saúl Álvarez. The fight will be next May 7 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Thomas/Getty Images)

Dmitry Bivol and Saul Alvarez They will be the owners of boxing on May 7. The powerful Russian fighter will defend his WBA light heavyweight world title against the Mexican multi-champion. Bivol has an impeccable record: 19 wins with 11 knockouts. It’s one of the biggest challenges in Alvarez’s career, even if many aren’t ready for those conversations. Or rather: it shouldn’t even be up for discussion..

It will be the second fight of Cinnamon at 175 lbs. In 2019 he struck down a decadent Sergei Kovalev in this division. That victory translated into the fourth world championship in different categories for the boxer from Guadalajara; however, the triumph was conditioned: Kovalev had fought just three months earlier and was the frailest light heavyweight champion available.

today the story is different. maybe just Artur Beterbyev can mean at this time a greater challenge than Bivol for Cinnamon. This is what the prestigious rankings of the magazine say The Ring and from ESPN: Dmitry is second in both, behind only his countryman. His age favors him, because at 31 years old (the same as Álvarez) he is fully empowered and has everything to gain. The Russian, who will not be able to listen to his anthem or go up with his flag, He understands that he will see the biggest bag of his life and that a victory could catapult him to the media level that his skills demand.

175 pounds carries inherent risks to Cinnamon. The Mexican began his professional career at welterweight (147 pounds). Since he was a natural, his physique evolved and required new weights. Thus he traveled from super welterweight (first world title) to light heavyweight, passing through middle and super middleweight. The norm has been for Álvarez to face rivals that are larger than him. And that will happen against Bivol, who measures 1.83 meters against Saúl’s 1.75; Naturally, the Russian also surpasses him in reach: 1.82 meters with 1.79.

Dmitry has held the WBA world title since 2017. The reproach that may exist against him is that he did not earn it from a champion: He first held the interim title in 2016, then was promoted to world monarch a year later. But since then he has made eight successful defenses. The most prominent of these was Joe Smith Jr. in 2019, a fighter who is now the WBO world champion in the same division. He also outperformed other well-reputed rivals like Sullivan Barrera, Lenin Castillo and Jean Pascal.

Continue reading the story

The fight will be difficult for Alvarez. He will have to look for the short distance against an opponent who feels comfortable fighting on the outside: Bivol will try to keep the Mexican as far away as possible to attack him and avoid counterattacks. Patience should guide the Aztec. Bivol is not a brawler, although he is not scared by exchanges of blows. His boxing is strategic and points to dominance of the fight round by round. According to Compubox, Bivol is the fighter who lands the most punches and receives the fewest in the world.

Bivol will put the WBA light heavyweight world title on the line. He has successfully defended it eight times. (Photo by Matt Thomas/Getty Images)

TO Cinnamon It took him a year to sweep the Super Middleweights: he defeated three undefeated champions in a span of 11 months. Except the fight against Avni Yildirimpathetic but obligatory, Álvarez took the fights that the critics asked for. Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant they were knocked out by the Mexican. There is only one outstanding debt in this category: David Benavidez.

Red flag demands a fight with Cinnamon since a long time. Álvarez’s team, led by Eddy Reynoso, has said that Benavidez is not yet a tall rival. Álvarez, along the same lines, has invited him to fight with Jermall Charloso that the winner can face him.

Benavidez He still does not have the global merits to face who today is considered the best pound for pound in the world. chatcurrent middleweight world champion who will go up to super middleweight, does not have previous victories on his roadmap either.

In his only foray at Light Heavyweight, Álvarez defeated Sergey Kovalev to clinch the WBO world title. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Bivol, meanwhile, is the toughest opponent Álvarez could pick, behind only Beterbiev and far ahead of anyone else.. Although of course, yes Cinnamon I would have opted for the combo Benavidez-Charloit is not difficult to know what the reaction of his detractors would have been: “He was afraid of Bivol and Golovkin”. And so with any possible combination forever and ever.

The game is very clear for a long time. Cinnamon He may never be able to win the absolute affection of Mexican fans, but he will always have his detractors glued to the television. Being hated will never be worse than being irrelevant.. On May 7th we will confirm it. Cinnamon he’s a favorite, but Bivol has the credentials to beat him. The haters should be happy.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

The emotional arrival of Mexicans rescued from Ukraine