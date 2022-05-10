Dmitry Bivol’s demand for a rematch with Canelo Álvarez

If you take into account that when he lost to Floyd Mayweather he was not the boxer he is today, it can be said that last Saturday, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saúl El Canelo Álvarez received the hardest blow of his career as a professional boxer when he was defeated in a unanimous decision that admits no discussion by Dmitry Bivol, WBA light heavyweight world champion.

After becoming the undisputed super middleweight world champion in November, the man from Guadalajara failed in his attempt to begin to dominate 175 pounds in which was his first fight of the year. With blood in his eye, although acknowledging the merits of his opponent, he asked for revenge. So now we’ll have to wait if he gets that chance right away or if he finally faces Gennady Golovkin in September.

Still on the ring, after Canelo assured that “this is not so”, Dmitry Bivol was willing to grant him that revenge. However, with the passing of the hours he made it known that he has a requirement for this to happen, because now he wants to assert the fact that he was the winner of him.

“Right now, my goal is to get what I deserve. If the rematch is going to happen, I just have to make sure I get what I deserve. because I don’t think that in the previous fight, as a world champion, he got what he deserved.”said the Russian, who remains undefeated in the 20 fights he has carried out as a professional.

Bivol wants to be indisputable

Although granting the rematch to Canelo Álvarez would be the most profitable business for him, especially now that he will be able to assert his status as winner, on a sporting level Dmitry Bivol has set himself the goal of being the undisputed world champion at 175 pounds and in that sense there is another fight that would interest him more than that of Guadalajara. It happens that in June Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr, the other two champions in the division, will be facing each other, and the Russian will be waiting for the winner.