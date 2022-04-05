Dmitry Kamenshchik, profile of the owner of the Russian yacht “Flying Fox”

The owner of the luxurious yacht “Flying Fox”, Dmitry Kamenshchik, was arrested by Russian authorities in 2016 during investigations into an explosion at the airport he runs in Moscow.

Following the incident that originally occurred in January 2011, then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (2008-2012)told the press that the crime at the Domodedovo airport, presided over by Kamenshchik, was “abominable” and promised revenge for the loss of the 37 people who died during the terrorist attack, according to the Reuters agency.

Five years later, the government reported the house arrest of Russian tycoon Dmitry Kamenshchik who “was facing charges for providing services that did not meet security requirements and caused the death of several people.”

According to the BBC, the arrest occurred “in the context of the state’s long-standing attempts to acquire a stake in Domodedovo (Airport),” BBC reporter Oleg Boldyrev reported from Moscow on February 19, 2016. , who also stated that Kamenshchik rejected the sale.

However, Kamenshchik disassociated himself from the charges and said the criminal case had nothing to do with conflicts with the Russian government.

“I’m not afraid because I know I have the truth,” he told reporters at the time, according to international agencies.

According to the Spokesman of the Russian Investigative Committee at the time, the late Vladimir Markin, Kamenshchik would have introduced a new inspection system at the airport, which made it more vulnerable to attacks.

Then the crime was attributed to Chechen rebels who blew themselves up in the international arrivals area.

On July 1, 2016, Nearly five months after his house arrest, a Moscow court ordered Kamenshchik’s release.

Profile of Dmitry Kamenshchik

Kamenshchik, 53, is not married.

Until March 4, 2022 his fortune was valued at 2 billion dollars. Although his most prosperous year was 2015 when she managed to have more than 3.8 billion dollars, according to Forbes.

The economics newspaper Bloomberg indicates that Kamenshchik studied for a Master of Arts at Moscow State University, Russia.

By 1992 he was studying Philosophy and that same year he entered business when he took a trip from Moscow to China to transport goods, according to Forbes.

He is also the president of Domodedovo Airport in Moscow, considered the second busiest in Russia and that in 2017 had more than 30.7 million visits.

His name has appeared three times on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s richest people. The first time in 2011 with the position 1,057; for 2012 she was at 1,153 and the last time in 2013 when he was in position 1,342.

He is currently number 1,750 of the richest in the world.

flying fox

After twelve days anchored in the port of Santo Domingo, the “Flying Fox” boat, owned by Russian tycoon Dmitry Kamenshchik, began to be raided by the Dominican authorities for alleged links to “money laundering and arms trafficking,” according to a statement from the Public Ministry.

Since last Friday, April 1, members of the Public Ministry have entered the yacht with X-ray artifacts. However, no reports have been offered in this regard nor have they been allowed access to the press.

According to information received by this means, the Flying Fox, 136 meters long and 22.5 meters wide, it was going to dock in La Romana, but that port had no draft and, for that reason, it headed towards Santo Domingo.

other scandals

Two years after his arrest, his name was mentioned in a declassified list released by the United States Treasury Department, during the government of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

On January 29, 2018, the state agency identified 96 people described as “Russian Oligarchs” who, according to public sources, had assets of more than a billion dollars.

Also mentioned on the list were 114 political leaders from the Putin government, including Russian ministers, prosecutors, directors and executives.

“As required by section 241 of the CAATSA, the Treasury Department provides a declassified report of a list of important foreign political figures and oligarchs of the Russian Federation, which determines the closeness to the Russian regime and its heritage. For the purposes of this portion of the report, it was made based on objective criteria related to the official positions of individuals such as former political figures or the wealth of a billion dollars or more of oligarchs, “says the document.

However, the report specifies that it was made in response to section 241 of the US Countering Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). And that therefore it was not a list of sanctions nor should it be interpreted that those mentioned within it would be sanctioned.

In addition, The department pointed out that the list does not indicate that the aforementioned were involved in criminal acts and that only names that were accompanied by an asterisk could be sanctioned under the laws. Kamenshchik’s was not highlighted.