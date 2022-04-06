DMO Chief Executive Officer Salary Increased to $275,000

Ensuring that it is “a relatively low compensation”, the Board of Directors of Discover Puerto Rico approved raising the annual salary of its chief executive officer, Brad Dean, from $250,000 to $275,000.

The increase came after Dean signed a new contractual agreement, which will extend for an additional three years and maintains a 30% productivity bonus.

According to the Chairman of the Board, José “Peco” Suárez, “Brad Dean’s contract adjustment was made after an exhaustive and thorough process of transparent evaluation of metrics and benchmarks by the Board of Directors.”

“The Board is aware that, due to salary differences between Puerto Rico and US jurisdictions, this compensation could be perceived as substantial on the island”Suarez said.

According to Discover Puerto Rico, for a destination marketing organization with a budget similar to the island’s DMO, which is somewhere between $30 and $50 million, the median base salary for CEOs is around $415,000 annually. When special bonuses are added, the median compensation is $458,104

“Although the DMO has a fixed income of $25 million by law, it administers federal funds that, for the next two years, will raise the budget to promote Puerto Rico abroad to over $50 million.Suarez recalled.

The salary increase was not made public until the representative of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), Ángel Matos García, denounced this morning that the Board was considering a salary increase for Dean, which, in his opinion, is “scandalous”. Matos García had denounced that the intention was to increase the salary to $350,000.

“This is just another piece of quackery from a group of scroungers of government contracts that all they do is abrogate the achievements of the Tourism Company, which is the only government entity that stands up for the country. I repudiate this theft of public funds and after Easter we will summon the directors of the DMO to a public hearing to explain this looting. It is time to cancel this contract and I am confident that today the Fiscal Oversight Board and the Governor express themselves against this increase and the DMO contract, which is useless and ineffective,” said the spokesman for the majority in the House.

However, Suárez defended that the tourism industry is recovering after Hurricane María, the earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the management of Dean and other executives.

“Tourism promotion abroad has been effective to the point that in the midst of all these extraordinary challenges, since the creation of the DMO, growth records have been broken for tourism, last year being one of the most impressive with income from accommodations of over $1,300 million, a figure that exceeds the previous record in this category by 37%, a significant increase in the arrival of passengers, in the period of stay, room-tax collections and visitor expenses. The Board of Directors of this organization watches over every dollar that is invested, as well as the return on investment. And, unlike other entities -private or governmental-, at Discover Puerto Rico we do not approve increases without results. In the case of Brad Dean, as we have reiterated, the results are explicit and consistent year after year, and are public for the scrutiny of the people,” Suárez defended.