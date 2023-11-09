DMV High School Football Rankings (9/11/23)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Here are this week’s DMV high school football rankings as voted on by the DC News Now sports team.

1. Good Advice (8-1) – Last week: 1

Good Counsel will remain at No. 1 after concluding their regular season with a 24-0 win over Bishop McNamara.

2. DeMatha (8-1) – Last week: 2

DeMatha enjoys his bye week. Now, they prepare for their WCAC semifinal matchup against St. John’s on Friday.

3. Freedom-Woodbridge (9-0) – Last week: 3

Freedom cruises to another undefeated regular season. Now, the playoffs begin for the returning VHSL Class 6 state champions.

4. Quince Orchard (9-0) – Last week: 4

Quince Orchard comes out of its first round bye week fresh and ready as it will host rival Northwest in the second round of the MPSSAA playoffs.

5. Wise (8-1) – Last week: 5

Wise remains at No. 5 during his first-round playoff bye. They will host Bowie on Friday.

6. St. John’s (5-4) – Last week: 6

St. John’s takes a gutsy 23-20 victory over Gonzaga in overtime. The Cadets will look to pick up a big road win on Friday when they face No. 2 DeMatha in the WCAC semifinals.

7. CH Flores (9-1) – Last week: 7

Another shutout on the board for Flowers, who blanked Bladensburg 63-0. The Jaguars will receive a battle-tested Eleanor Roosevelt kit on Friday.

8. Gonzaga (6-4) – Last week: 8

Even after an overtime loss to No. 6 St. John’s, Gonzaga remains at No. 8 in our rankings. You’ll get good advice number one on Friday.

9. Collegiate Friendship (8-2) – Last week: 9

Friendship Collegiate concludes its regular season with an 18-7 victory over Riverdale Baptist.

10. Battlefield (10-0) – Last week: 10

Battlefield finishes 10-0 in the regular season for the third consecutive season after defeating rival Patriot 26-23. They will host the Pioneers once again this week in the first round of the VHSL playoffs.

11. Southern Lakes (10-0) – Last week: 11

It’s the first 10-0 regular season in program history! South Lakes defeated Westfield 28-24 in our Game of the Week and now host Yorktown on Friday.

12. Madison (9-1) – Last week: 12

Madison dominated Centerville to finish the season 9-1. Despite losing to South Lakes, the Warhawks are the top seed in the VHSL 6D region due to a strong schedule.

13. South County (8-2) – Last week: 13

South County takes care of business, defeating West Potomac to clinch the Patriot District and first place in VHSL Region 6C. They will face West Potomac again on Friday.

14. Oakdale (10-0) – Last week: 14

Oakdale dominates in the first round of the MPSSAA playoffs against North Hagerstown. Now, the Bears will get their first real test since September when they host Sherwood on Friday.

15. Lake Braddock (8-2) – Last week: 15

Lake Braddock remains in 15th place, finishing its 8-2 season with a 37-7 win over Robinson.

16. Bishop McNamara (6-4) – Last week: 16

Bishop McNamara concluded their season with a 24-0 loss to good lawyer number one. After starting 6-0, the Mustangs finish 6-4, four more wins than last year.

17. Puente de Piedra (5-4) – Last week: 18

After starting 0-4, Stone Bridge finishes the season with a winning record and first place in the VHSL 5D region.

18. Westfield (7-3) – Last week: 17

Westfield falls to South Lakes 28-24 in our Game of the Week. The Bulldogs have lost all three of their games to teams ranked above them in the standings (South Lakes, Madison, Lake Braddock).

19. Tuscarora (VA) (10-0) – Last week: 19

Tuscarora finishes the regular season 10-0. They will have a bye this week in the VHSL playoffs and will face either Loudoun County or Woodgrove next week.

20. Mountain View (10-0) – Last week: 20

Mountain View remains undefeated after defeating Stafford 35-21. They will be the No. 2 seed in a loaded VHSL 6B region that includes No. 3 Freedom and No. 10 Battlefield.

21. Linganore (9-1) – Last week: 21

Linganore dominates Rockville in first round of MPSSAA playoffs. They will host Manchester Valley on Friday.

22. Churchill (9-1) – Last week: 22

After winning a shootout against Richard Montgomery a couple of weeks ago, the Bulldogs take care of business this time, defeating RM 41-12, setting up a highly anticipated showdown between Gaithersburg in our Game of the Week.

23. West Springfield (8-2) – Last week: 23

West Springfield ends its regular season with a shutout victory over WT Woodson. The Spartans’ only losses of the season came at the hands of No. 13 South County and No. 15 Lakes Braddock by less than a touchdown.

24. Gaithersburg (9-1) – Last week: 25

Gaithersburg defeats Clarksburg 21-6 in the first round of the MPSSAA playoffs. They get #22 Churchill this Friday in our Game of the Week, and the winner will likely host a state quarterfinal game next week.

25. Blake (9-0) – Last week: 24

Blake enjoyed his bye in the first round of the MPSSAA playoffs. They will now host Whitman on Friday as they look to remain undefeated.

Honorable Mention:

Northwest (8-2)Colonial Forge (9-1)Damascus (7-2)Walter Johnson (8-2)fairfax (7-3)Georgetown High School (7-2)Douglas (9-1)sherwood (7-3)Washington-Freedom (9-1)Eleanor Roosevelt (8-2)