DNCD seizes 200 packages of presumed cocaine inside a plane at the Punta Cana airport

The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) seized 200 packages presumably of cocaine inside an aircraft Punta Cana International AirportLa Altagracia province.

In coordination with the Public Ministry and with the support of the Specialized Airport Security Corps, the anti-narcotics agents proceeded to carry out an inspection of the plane. license plate C-FWRRwhich would depart on a private flight from the Punta Cana terminal to Toronto, Canada.

After a rigorous review, the members of the DNCD found in the control compartments of the aircraft about eight packages black, each containing inside 25 packsfor a total of 200.

According to what was reported by the Communications Directorate of the DNCD, after the discovery, this entity and the MP keep eleven people under investigation, including 9 Canadian citizens, one Hindu and one Dominican.

These individuals are being questioned to determine their possible involvement in the failed shipment of illicit substances to Canada.

“An extensive investigation process has been initiated around this case, the Public Ministry, assisted by DNCD agents, are working hard to clearly establish who is directly linked to the seizure of the substance,” the press release said.

The crew, passengers and other investigated, as well as the aircraft, Mitsubishi CRJ-100ER, are under the control of the Public Ministry while the investigations continue. to establish if there are other possible implicated.

While the 200 packages involved in this interdiction operation will be sent under chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (InaciF) to check the exact type and weight of the substance.