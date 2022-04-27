NewsWorld

DNCD seizes 344 packets of cocaine on the coast of Peravia province

The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) seized 344 packets of cocaine on the coasts of the Peravia province.

The anti-narcotics agents, supported by naval and air units, after receiving an alert, gave chase to the occupants of a boat, who according to reports intended to introduce an undetermined quantity of drugs into Dominican territory.

After several hours of starting the operation, according to the DNCD, the vessel of about 23 feet in length, was intercepted several nautical miles off the coast of Punta Salinas.

The authorities say, after boarding the boat, three men were arrested (two Dominicans and one Colombian) and 12 bags containing 344 packages of the substance were seized.

In the joint operation, two outboard motors of 150 horsepower each were also seized, several jugs of fuel, a canvas, a cooler with energy drinks, water, among other evidence.

The detainees are being handed over to the Public Ministry of Peravia province to learn coercive measures in the next few hours, while the investigations are deepened to determine if there are others involved in the case.

According to the DNCD, the 344 packages have been sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), which will determine the type and weight of the substance in its analysis.

