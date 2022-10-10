Do algorithms dream of being Gary Cooper? artificial intelligence in film

o It’s been a long time since the scientific community woke up to some startling news. The engineer Blake Lemoine, a member of the Google team that develops an artificial intelligence known as LaMDA (in Spanish Model for Dialogue Applications), assured that the conversations he had with the system showed that he had become aware of its existence and had feelings.

A bold statement quickly dismissed as fantasy by experts who regard LaMDA’s responses to his human interlocutor as repeated phrases by a trained parrot. Whether or not this statement is true, the possibility of a machine becoming aware of its own existence has inspired, with different variations, the plot of many films.

Films that show the struggle between man and machine in dystopian worlds governed by super-intelligent computers. Territories in which the consciousness of being is no longer an exclusively human quality and data and computer codes replace memories and emotions.

The films that we present are set in imagined worlds where there is speculation about the possibility that the creation surpasses the creator. An idea that is not new in art and that, in some way, shows human beings playing at being god.

2001: THE COMPUTER THAT DID NOT WANT TO DIE.

Thirty-two years before the turn of the century, Stanley Kubrick pitted the Hal 9000 supercomputer, which controls the operation of a spaceship, against the human crew in “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968). Errors in its operation advise disconnecting it. Something that Hal 9000 does not like that, as if he were a living being, he will fight for his survival.

A duel with metaphysical overtones and psychedelic aesthetics, very much in keeping with a certain philosophy of the time that sought transcendence and expansion of the mind beyond its physical limits. But while 2001 is a cinematic masterpiece, it failed to predict the world we were to find in its title year.

BLADE RUNNER: SCHEDULED EXPIRY.

“I have seen things that you would not believe (…) All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in the rain. Time to die”. This monologue delivered by the android Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) before being disconnected in “Blade Runner” (1982, Ridley Scott) is one of the most remembered in the history of cinema.

Some beautiful words spoken before succumbing to the “planned obsolescence” to which the androids in this film are condemned by their manufacturers to prevent them from making dangerous decisions. Phrases that will never be pronounced by washing machines, refrigerators and other appliances, also destined for a short existence, in this case for the greater glory of consumption.

TERMINATOR: THE APOCALYPSE OF THE MACHINES.

James Cameron directed “Terminator” in 1984. With a more moralistic tone than the previous ones, it warns us of the danger of uncontrolled technological development. The villain is an android sent from the future by a computer system that has taken over power. Played by a hieratic and inexpressive Arnold Schwarzenegger, his objective is to kill who as an adult will lead a human rebellion that threatens the “status quo” imposed by the machines.

A classic persecution film, with an apocalyptic background, whose starting point is what is known as a “technological singularity”. Or what is the same, the moment in which the development of technology makes artificial intelligence superior and leaves humans inferior to its creation.

MATRIX: EVERYTHING IS REAL EXCEPT REALITY.

In 1999 the Wachowski sisters released “The Matrix”. The movie wasn’t just a huge box office hit. In their comfortable seats, viewers were able to speculate on one of the great philosophical questions of all time: is the world around us real or just a fantasy?

If Plato speaks of the duality between the world of ideas and that of the senses and Descartes fantasizes about the existence of an evil genius who keeps human beings in ignorance, in the Matrix computer programs create the illusion of free will. Everything is real except reality itself, recreated by computers using humans as a power source.

HER: LOVE IN THE TIMES OF THE ALGORITHM.

Spike Jonze signed his debut feature, “Her”, in 2013, in which he discusses how technology interacts with emotions. In this case, it is a new operating system with a female voice (Scarlett Johansson) programmed to satisfy the user’s needs. For the protagonist (Joaquin Phoenix) it means recovering love after a complicated divorce.

The film asks if it is possible to develop as people and have individual experiences from the lines of mathematical code written to satisfy millions of users at the same time.

A metaphor of how technology can reduce love and feelings to a simple commodity and the lover to a consumer of an experience that he perceives as unique and personal.

Gerardo Domínguez EFE REPORTS





Comments

Comments