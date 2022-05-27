Do Amber Heard and Jason Momoa get along? Internet recalled an uncomfortable moment that could be key | entertainment pop culture
Recall that the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ sued his ex-partner for 50 million dollars for defamation, after she wrote a “false” article in ‘The Washington Post’.
One of the most notorious news was that a member of Warner Bros. confirmed that it was cut and another actress was going to be found for Mera, but this was because of the bad chemistry that the co-stars had and not because of their legal problems.
Was there no chemistry between Amber Heard and Jason Momoa?
Walter Hamada, president of DC Films, was the one who gave testimony in a video recorded at the beginning of the year.
“They didn’t really have a lot of chemistry together,” he admitted.
Additionally, he explained that if you felt on screen that there was, it was due to post-production work. He discussed the problem with Moma himself, although they later agreed that they were going to give Heard a chance.
He explained that these problems were the triggers to cut his role and not the audios leaked by Adam Waldman, Depp’s former lawyer (that is the argument of the actress, that after her statements her career was “ruined”).
The Internet recalled an “awkward” moment
Being a legal battle between two stars, and which is televised for hours every day, specialists such as Emily D. Baker, an American lawyer who is covering the case, explained to ‘The Angeles Times’, on May 26, 2022 , that something unprecedented is happening.
Internet users now have the opportunity to verify in real time the testimonies and information they are hearing, making it go viral in a matter of seconds.
This is how a video began to circulate on TikTok, a moment in which Jason Momoa, known for being very affectionate with his co-workers, allegedly rejected a hug from Amber Heard.
This was experienced in New York, on December 3, 2018, at an event where the entire cast of ‘Aquaman’ was present. Apparently, the protagonist puts a stop to the hug that the actress was going to give him.
At least, those are the perceptions of the public, who did not hesitate to point out what happened with several surprised comments; others claim that they are seeing things that do not exist.
Jason’s rejection is a recurring theme on social networks since he has not commented on anything in favor of his co-star and, on the contrary, during the trial he began to follow Johnny Depp on social networks.
This specific event has caused many to affirm that it has already taken a position, do you think so?
They compare their relationship with that of Emilia Clarke
Of course, one thing they’ve contrasted quite often is Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke’s relationship.
They had so much chemistry in the first season of “Game of Thrones”, that during the remaining seven the actor was greatly missed.
They also became such good friends that they constantly share funny moments with their fans where they always look very affectionate.
This has even caused fans to call for Amber Heard to be removed from ‘Aquaman’ (the petition is about to hit 4.5 million signatures) and replaced with Emilia.
Fans of the actress remember other photos
Of course, Amber Heard definitely continues to have many fans who do not hesitate to support her and show that there are other photos where the actor looks very comfortable.
For example, these were taken during the 2018 Warner Bros. Pictures premiere of ‘Aquaman’ in Los Angeles, California.
Similarly, you can see these postcards on Momoa and Heard’s Instagram where they look very friendly and have a good relationship, at least that’s what their followers believe.