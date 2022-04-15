Do bitcoin traders have traits of psychopaths? That says a study, but be careful

Key facts: Psychopaths, Machiavellians, narcissists and sadists can be attracted to cryptocurrencies.

Some of its traits can be positive for investing in cryptocurrencies.

Researchers studied whether people interested in bitcoin (BTC), or other cryptocurrencies, have psychopathic, Machiavellian, narcissistic, and sadistic personality traits. The result was that the majority of the 566 online respondents who showed interest in this type of investment (90%) do show these characteristics, which has generated controversy in the ecosystem.

Marketing specialists Di Wang, Brett Martin and Jun Yao, who conducted the study, stressed that Not everyone interested in cryptocurrencies they have a psychopathic, Machiavellian, narcissistic and sadistic attitude. But they noted that measuring them through the psychological lens of these mental disorders offers insight into why they want to buy these assets.

This decision seems somewhat biased and careless to analyze the behavior of people who do not have a mental disorder. Although the truth is that those who have these traits do not necessarily have mental problems.

Minna Lyons, the research doctor at the University of Liverpool’s school of psychology, explained that these traits, known as “the dark tetrad,” are part of normal daily human behavior. He even maintains that in certain circumstances they can be beneficial. They are only problematic if they interfere with the self-control and harm others and themselves, he explained.

Bitcoin enthusiasts can have traits of Machiavellians, narcissists, sadists, and psychopaths, according to Di Wang, Brett Martin, and Jun Yao. Source: Pexels.

Bitcoin Traders Don’t Have Mental Disorders, But They Do Possess Dark Tetrad Traits

Taking into account Lyons’ clarification, traders of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may have traits psychopaths, Machiavellians, narcissists or sadists because they are normal characteristics of the human being’s personality. Of course, as long as they don’t affect his life or that of others. Therefore, it is vital not to confuse this with health problems.

In fact, CriptoNoticias has reported that Andrés Urquiola, the CEO of the Val-U firm, commented that you have to be “half a psychopath” to trade bitcoin. The reason he said it is because you need to control your emotions to trade this asset, which is high risk due to its price fluctuations. A characteristic that is seen as a strength, not as something negative in this case and does not mean that you have a disorder.

It is worth mentioning that the world of cryptocurrencies is not an isolated case of people with traits of the dark tetrad. It is possible to find people like this in different fields. In fact, the psychiatrist Lola Morón estimates that this can be seen in executives, politicians and people who hold positions of high responsibility.

It was also validated by Professor Robert Hare, an expert in psychopathy at the University of British Columbia. This is because they have the ability to withstand pressure environments without being carried away by emotions, as well as an interest in obtaining power, prestige and money. Something that also identifies traditional investment traders, such as the stock market, according to Carnegie Mellon University.

Despite this, categorizing someone as having “psychopathic traits” for being encouraged to make risky investments, or knowing how to manage their emotions in stressful situations, can be quite inappropriate and even offensive. In addition, it could generate confusion and misunderstandings, leading to a matrix of opinion that affects an entire community and even demonizes the owners of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin analyst Will Clemente said publicly that associating the character of the dark tetrad with cryptocurrency traders appears to be FUD, which means bringing the industry into disrepute by instilling fear, uncertainty, and doubt. So, it is convenient be careful with the use of mental disorder terms to describe characteristics of peoplebeyond the fact that they have similarities in certain aspects.

