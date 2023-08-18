Do blue light filters in glasses help?

Glasses Marketed to filter out blue light, it probably won’t make any difference eye strain According to a review of 17 randomized controlled trials of the best evidence available to date, it is caused by computer use or sleep quality.

No evidence was found in the review blue light filter glasses Avoid damage to the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, as the included studies did not assess this outcome. Since the early 2000s, this type of filter is often recommended by optometrists.

The new review, published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, was led by researchers from the University of Melbourne, in collaboration with colleagues from the City, University of London and Monash University.

The team set out to assess the effects of blue light filtering glasses compared to non-blue light filtering lenses in improving visual performance, providing retinal protection and improving sleep quality. They analyzed data from all the randomized controlled trials they could find on the subject. overall they found 17 essay from six countries. The number of participants in the individual studies ranged from five to 156, and the time period over which the lenses were assessed ranged from less than one day to five weeks.

“We figured it out there may be no short term benefits The use of glasses with a blue light filter, compared with the use of glasses without a blue light filter, in reducing eye strain associated with computer use. It is also currently unclear whether these types of glasses affect vision quality or sleep-related outcomes, and no conclusions can be drawn about potential effects on long-term retinal health. “People should be aware of these findings when making a decision to buy these glasses,” says Associate Professor Laura Downie, Clinical Trials and Research Translation Unit, University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, and lead author of the review.

“We conducted the systematic review in accordance with Cochrane methodological standards to ensure that the findings are robust. However, our certainty in the reported findings should be interpreted in the context of the quality of the available evidence. The short follow-up period also affected our ability to consider potential long-term consequences,” Downey says.

Dr. Sumir Singh, a postdoctoral researcher in the Downey lab and first author of the review, says large, high-quality clinical studies with longer follow-ups in more diverse populations are needed to more clearly determine the potential effects of blue light. Research studies are still needed. Filter glasses on visual performance, sleep and eye health. They suggest, “They need to investigate whether efficacy and safety outcomes differ between different groups of people and the use of different types of lenses.”

The review found no consistent reports of adverse side effects from the use of blue light filtering lenses.

Despite the fact that they are common on the market and marketing claims about the benefits of their use, including that they can reduce eye strain from using digital devices, sleep Can improve the quality of vision and protect light-induced retinal degeneration. Harm, the results of this review, “based on the best evidence currently available”, according to its authors, indicate that it is not conclusive for these claims. “our findings Do not support prescription of blue light filter lenses for the general population, These results are relevant to a wide range of stakeholders including eye health professionals, patients, researchers and the wider community,” says Professor Downie.

The possible mechanisms by which blue light filtering lenses may help with eye strain, sleep, and retinal protection are unclear. Proponents of such filters claim that modern digital devices such as computers and smartphones emit more blue light than traditional light sources, and are used closer to bedtime and for longer periods of time.

However, Dr. Singh clarifies that the amount of blue light our eyes receive from artificial sources such as computer screens is “aboutone-thousandth of what we get from natural light, » It’s also worth keeping in mind that blue light filter lenses typically filter out 10-25% of blue light, depending on the specific product. The lenses would need a noticeable amber tint to filter out high levels of blue light, which would have a substantial effect on color perception.”