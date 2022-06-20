Do celebrities encourage us to consume alcohol?

Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Georges Clooney… They all have one thing in common: their own brand of alcohol. They proudly display themselves on social networks to promote it. We explain to you why these disguised advertisements are a problem. Barbara Silvera-Sonigo Written on 06/20/2022

At Coachella last April, her vial of tequila never left her. In the middle of the desert, near Palm Spings in California, Kendall Jenner promoted her brand of alcohol on her social networks, throughout the famous music festival.

Another network star, another alcohol. The famous influencer who has nearly 4 million subscribers on Instagram, Léna Mahfouf, also went to the famous festival, sponsored by a brand of beer. Alcohol tasting videos, like those of Youtubeur Morgan Vs (more than 1.3 million subscribers on Youtube) also circulate on social networks.

These disguised advertisements seem to circumvent the Évin law, which since 1991 has framed the promotion of tobacco and alcohol on television and in the cinema in France. But what about social media?

Social networks are not immune to the law

In 2009, the Évin law was amended with a view to authorizing alcohol advertising on the Internet under certain conditions. The promotional message must be “objective and informative” and that advertising is not “neither intrusive nor interstitial”i.e. an ad that appears in full screen to the Internet user.

For Franck Lecas, head of the Loi Évin division at Association Addictions France, the offense remains difficult to prove on social networks. Yet this disguised advertising is very real. The specialist is also concerned about “trivialization of alcohol” and especially the visibility of alcoholic beverages on social networks.

The psychologist Jean-Pierre Couteron, spokesperson for the Association Fédération addiction, calls for a review of the Évin law to limit legal loopholes. He also pleads for the accountability of platforms and social networks, in order to better regulate this phenomenon.



Influencers in the viewfinder

Influencers maintain a relationship of trust with their community. For Jean-Pierre Couteron, highlighting alcohol brands on their social networks is “a dangerous technique“. If young audiences take their cues from celebrities, they are tempted to imitate them, which can lead to addiction problems.

To combat this phenomenon, Santé Publique France recently collaborated with Youtuber Fabien Olicard to raise awareness among young people about the dangers of alcohol.

